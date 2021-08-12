Impossible Foods is bringing another plant-based protein directly to consumers across the United States. The vegan company just announced that its Impossible Sausage will soon be available at nearly 13,000 grocery stores nationwide, formerly an exclusive menu item at a select number of fast-food restaurant chains including Starbucks and Burger King. The retail release of the Impossible plant-based pork will be sold in grounds format in both Spicy and Savory flavors. The company designed the plant-based pork to be versatile, making its texture and cooking ability similar to conventional animal-based sausage.

“At Impossible Foods, we’re intent upon delivering on what consumers demand from meat, but without the compromise inherent in the use of animals for food production,” Impossible Foods’ President Dennis Woodside said. “With our latest Impossible Sausage product for retail, we’re doubling down in our efforts to reach every home cook looking to satiate their cravings for sausage. We are excited to see what consumers cook up.”

The vegan tech company developed the Impossible Sausage recipe similarly to its signature Impossible Burger. The new pork alternative recipe contains different ratios of fat and less soy leghemoglobin [heme]–Impossible Meat’s prized ingredient responsible for the meat-like taste of its products. The plant-based protein product was also texturized differently to better mirror the texture and cooking ability of traditional pork. The company reported that in a home usage test surveying 136 consumers, 66 percent responded that the Impossible Sausage tasted as good or even better than animal-based pork sausage.

Before rolling out the Impossible Sausage to retailers, the company partnered with restaurant chains including Starbucks and Burger King to test the plant-based pork product both domestically and worldwide. Its inaugural launch happened last year when Burger King introduced the Impossible Croissan’wich. This sandwich marked the first time that a national chain incorporated Impossible’s plant-based sausage into a breakfast item.

Following the customer success, other chains decided to team up with Impossible Food to present plant-based breakfast sandwiches to consumers. Starbucks quickly revealed the Impossible Breakfast Sandwich, featuring the plant-based sausage on a meatless but not vegan alternative to its conventional breakfast sandwich. In April, national smoothie chain Jamba launched the Impossible Handwich made with the vegan pork, which became featured at all 725 locations.

Impossible Foods CEO Pat Brown is dedicated to developing viable plant-based replacements for every sector of the meat industry. The CEO’s mission with Impossible Foods is to make all food animals obsolete by 2035. Since its founding, the company has developed plant-based chicken, beef, and pork in an effort to curb meat sales nationwide and encourage consumers to try a more sustainable protein option. Impossible’s plant-based pork generates significantly fewer greenhouse gases than pig-based sausage. The production process also uses 79 percent less water and 41 percent less land than what it takes to raise pigs for food.

The new Impossible Sausage will be available at retailers such as Kroger, Safeway, Albertsons, Fred Meyer, Ralphs, King Soopers, Sprouts Farmers Market, Wegmans, Stop & Shop, and more. Consumers will be able to purchase the Impossible Pork at $5.99 for a 14-ounce container.