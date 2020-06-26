In an interview with CNBC, Impossible Foods founder and CEO Dr. Patrick Brown told the news outlet that he expects the meat industry to be obsolete in 15 years, saying it was "inevitable." In a segment on Mad Money with Jim Cramer, Brown explains why his products win over the real thing: "From a nutritional standpoint, our products match the protein quality and content of the animal products that they replace. They have no cholesterol, they have lower saturated fat, lower calories, and the same iron content...A clear winner from a health and nutrition standpoint.”

Impossible Foods Will Help Make the Meat Industry Obsolete

“This is why I think people are increasingly aware plant-based products are going to completely replace the animal-based products in the food world within the next 15 years. That’s our mission. That transformation is inevitable... the pig and the cow are not working on getting more delicious. Impossible Foods is working every day to make our products more delicious and we have the ability to do that.” Cramer chimed in and said that this transformation was "a necessity, given what can happen to our planet."

Fast-Food Chains Help Impossible Become Ubiquitous

Impossible recently secured a deal with Starbucks to have their patties in breakfast sandwiches at over 15,000 chains across the nation in what the CEO calls "by far the biggest launch we've had." Brown continues, "Starbucks was one of our, if not the top target of outlet just because of the power of their brand and their ubiquity. And also, in the 18-29 age group, more than a third of that population in the U.S goes to a Starbucks every month. So it's just a great opportunity for exposure and trial."

The alternative meat company also has partnerships with Burger King where their 'Impossible Whopper' has quickly become a customer favorite as well as White Castle, who's iconic sliders now feature Impossible's faux meat patty. Last month the brand also started selling their meat at Krogers across the country.

In the interview, Cramer cosigned the appeal of Impossible Foods by saying, "I have to tell you, I've had your burgers and I think that they're fantastic. I can't tell the difference and I do like the taste more than meat, candidly." With so many fast-food chains all over the country adopting menu options from Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat, Brown's predictions hold some weight: Driving demand for plant-based products means that we may just see the meat industry go out of fashion.