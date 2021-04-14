During a morning commute or an errand-filled day, one of the hardest meals to plan for while on the go is breakfast, and it becomes even more difficult when trying to find a quick bite that’s plant-based. Jamba just debuted its first plant-based meat sandwich across its stores nationwide, introducing the Impossible Handwich. Although the sandwich comes with cheese, Jamba announced that it can be made without cheese and the fresh toasted sprouted grain buns are completely vegan.

“At Jamba, we pride ourselves in offering our guests a wide selection of menu items that meet all lifestyles,” Vice President of Marketing at Jamba told VegNews. “For years we’ve been a go-to morning stop with our freshly blended smoothies, juices, and bowls. Now the Impossible Handwich, featuring delicious sausage made from plant, along with our Classic Handwich and Egg Bake, deliver guests flavor-packed, hand-held options that bring even more variety as they kick start their day. We look forward to seeing the response to our Impossible Handwich and will use that to fuel our future innovation.”

The new sandwich will roll out at 725 locations throughout the United States and will be made available for $3.79. The plant-based sandwich follows Jamba’s move to include Oatly’s oat milk in 2019. The company became the first national smoothie chain to provide a dairy alternative for customers. In 2020, the company unveiled the vegan version of its famous, seasonal Pumpkin Smash Smoothie made with Oatly oat milk and So Delicious Oatmilk ice cream. The plant-based menu items give far more customers to ability to frequent the smoothie chain and still enjoy the variety of menu items.

Although this is Jamba’s first plant-based food item, a number of other breakfast chains realized that a quick plant-based breakfast could be a big hit. Dunkin’ debuted a Beyond Sausage breakfast sandwich that when ordered without egg and cheese is fully vegan (we suggest adding ketchup and some hash browns to beef it up.) Similarly, Starbucks added an Impossible Breakfast Sandwich to its locations nationwide.

The coffee chains Peet’s Coffee and Philz followed suit and debuted fully vegan sandwiches to the menus. Peet’s Coffee’s Everything Plant-Based Sandwich consists of a Beyond Meat Breakfast Sausage patty, mung bean-based JUST Egg, melted dairy-free cheese, and an everything bagel thin. Philz’s Plant-Powered Sandwich contains a JUST Egg Folded, Daiya cheese, Beyond Breakfast patty, and an English muffin. Breakfast and coffee chains nationwide continue to make the first meal of the day easier for both plant-based consumers and those on the go looking for healthy options.