Here's a new reason people in the DC area are going to be getting up early and heading over to PLNT Burger: The quick-service restaurant announced a partnership with JUST Egg to roll out the chain's first breakfast menu item, the PLNT Egg Sammy. This delicious breakfast sandwich is the perfect solution for anyone seeking a plant-based morning option of sustainable plant-based protein. Made with JUST Egg Folded product, Beyond Meat Breakfast Sausage, Follow Your Heart American cheese and topped with PLNT’s signature Sweet Chili sauce, the ingredients combine to create a delicious and easy breakfast sandwich everyone will enjoy .

This weekend (through Monday) the restaurants are offering a BOGO special, so grab a pal or your Valentine, and head over to PLNT so you can both taste this Sammy and share the love.

PLNT Burger Partners with JUST for a New Breakfast Sandwich

PLNT co-founder, chef Spike Mendelsohn opened PLNT Burger's first location back in 2019, within the Whole Food Market at Silver Springs, MD offering up a totally plant-based menu of crowd-pleasing favorites like burgers, fries shakes, and chicken alternatives. PLNT Burger's offerings exploded in popularity, and the restaurant chain recently opened its seventh location, covering the greater DC area, including Maryland, Virginia, inside the Beltway and as far away as Wynnewood, Pennsylvania. Fans of the plant-based American menu hope that PLNT will become a nationwide phenomenon in Whole Foods near them. The restaurant tested the JUST Egg Sammy during a one-day-only event last month, and after a breakout success, decided to add it to their permanent menu.

“As a guy that likes to sleep in, this sandwich motivates me to get up and seize the day,” Mendelsohn said. “With the perfect combination of toasted English muffin, fluffy Folded JUST Egg, sausage, and cheese (with a chef’s touch of course!), our PLNT Egg Sammy has all the ingredients for an amazing breakfast that also happens to be plant-based.”

The key ingredient in this sandwich is JUST Egg’s Folded Egg, made with mung beans, a sustainable legume that is protein-packed and fluffs up when scrambled and tastes almost identical to traditional eggs.

As of the last count, JUST Egg had sold the equivalent of 80 million eggs, in part because they are better for the planet and healthier for consumers, with just as much protein as traditional eggs but none of the cholesterol. The plant-based egg delivers 7 grams of protein. JUST Egg's collaboration with PLNT Burger makes a plant-based breakfast accessible: Priced at $4.95, it is now available all day.

For a JUST Egg recipe to make on your own try this JUST Egg omelet with superfoods.