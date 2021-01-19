This healthy, plant-based omelet, filled with superfoods, is an easy way to pack vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and fiber into your diet. Not to mention, it's delicious! Make it in the morning to start your day off right to stay full and satisfied until lunch (or have it for lunch and stay full till dinner!). The recipe calls for our favorite plant-based egg, JUST Egg, which is made from mung beans and is packed with clean, sustainable protein. It cooks up and tastes just like the eggs your mom used to make.

We love JUST Egg not only for the taste and health benefits but also because it makes a fluffy, low-fat, cholesterol-free omelet. It's better for you and better for the planet. You can add any vegetables you have in your fridge to this dish. We filled this one with superfoods like kale, peppers, mushrooms, and sprouts.

Kale is one of the most nutrient-dense foods on the planet, packed with vitamins K and C, and is loaded with antioxidants like kaempferol, which has been shown in studies to reduce the risk of chronic disease. We topped this omelet with alfalfa sprouts, which are supercharged with vitamins and minerals like vitamin C, folate, and manganese.

Mushrooms are full of B vitamins that are heart-healthy and have anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer effects, according to studies. They're also known to enhance our immune systems. Essentially, mushrooms are some of the best things we can possibly eat. Meanwhile, peppers are a great source of vitamins A, C, potassium, folate, fiber, and iron. They have been shown to reduce the risk of heart disease and cancer.

If you like your omelet a little bit spicy, add a dash of your favorite hot sauce for a kick of heat to finish off this perfect plant-based meal. You can find pourable JUST Egg in your local supermarket in the refrigerator section. Check out this handy store locator, and more great JUST Egg recipes to try, like this Kale and Mushroom Quiche.