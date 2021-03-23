Kimberly Snyder is a celebrity nutritionist (her client list has included stars like Drew Barrymore, Reese Witherspoon, and other A-listers), a New York Times bestselling author, the founder of vegan beauty brand Solluna, and is now an ambassador for Harmless Harvest, organic coconut water and yogurt brand.

Synder has been vegan for 13 years and encourages others to take care of themselves from the inside out with the help of plant-based nutrition, mindfulness, and other spiritual practices. The nutritionist stands by her signature smoothie recipes to help her clients accomplish their health and wellness goals. In fact, Reese Witherspoon posted a video when she made Synder's glowing green smoothie and noted she drinks it daily for the past nine years and raves, "It tastes so good!"

Today's recipe of the day is a brand new smoothie recipe from Synder. This blend features refreshing and creamy flavors with plant-based ingredients like coconut milk, banana, pineapples, vanilla, cinnamon, and plain coconut yogurt.

Kimberly Snyder Shares Her Tropical Smoothie Recipe Exclusively with You

“Hi, I’m Kimberly Snyder and I am so excited to share one of my favorite vegan smoothie recipes with The Beet. Smoothies are a great way to fill up on healthy and detoxifying fruits and veggies- especially when those afternoon cravings hit you the most. This smoothie includes pineapple which has the amazing compound of bromelain that helps promote optimal digestion and is believed to have anti-inflammatory properties. This smoothie also has my favorite beauty cleansing fruit, coconuts. Harmless Harvest has an amazing dairy-free, plant-based coconut yogurt made with hand-scooped organic coconut meat which is packed with key nutrients like potassium, magnesium, and calcium. This high potassium fruit helps regulate fluid levels inside cells and balance the high amount of puffiness that may come from things like too much sodium. Hope you enjoy!”