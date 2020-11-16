Los Angeles is known for being a vegan foodie paradise. Even in the era of the pandemic, the plant-based paradise—despite looking a little different these days—continues to flourish. The latest addition to LA’s Westside dining scene is SESTINA, a pasta and pizza wine bar in Downtown Culver City. SESTINA is the brainchild of Matthew Kenney, who now has more than 40 restaurants worldwide. Following the opening of SESTINA in NYC earlier this year, the new location on the other side of the coast delivers on both taste and quality. Here are a few reason’s SESTINA will be your new go-to for Italian comfort food whether you’re dining in or ordering to-go:

The stars of the SESTINA show is its pasta. Made from scratch daily, the selection is quite broad-ranging and includes some standouts like the Pumpkin Ravioli adorned in a brown butter sauce. You can also watch pasta being made through a glass window (on the Washington St. side of the building). Other “not pasta” items include traditional Italian fare reimagined to be completely vegan, like Caprese, arancini, focaccia with whipped almond-based ricotta, and an assortment of pizzas.

Sestina Keeps Dish Prices Under $20

While some Kenney restaurants fetch a more fine-dining appropriate price point, SESTINA keeps dishes under $20. And even though the menu is not necessarily set up to be family-style, these plant-based masterpieces are begging to be shared. You can easily order a pizza, a few antipasti, and a pasta to share and be pleasantly satiated.

Sestina Serves Organic, Vegan Wine

SESTINA, like all Kenney restaurants, has a carefully curated wine list. You’ll find a nice assortment of Italian wines, and some more regional, most of which are organic and/or biodynamic...and, of course, all vegan. There is also a full bar.

With Downtown Culver City shutting down the main Culver City Blvd. corridor to traffic, restaurants have been able to set up string-lined tents in front of their buildings. SESTINA’s outdoor patio, and extended dining in the street-turned-secondary-patio, makes dining comfortable and spacious.

There is a richness to SESTINA’s cuisine making it incredibly difficult to determine if it is in fact void of animal products. You might have a hard time convincing guests, but yes, it’s all plant-based. At SESTINA, you can have your panna cotta and eat it too–Literally: There is a delicious panna cotta and a number of other desserts, like the olive oil and strawberry ice cream on the menu.

SESTINA in Culver City joins a number of other Kenney-founded Southern California restaurants including Plant Food + Wine, Double Zero, and New Deli in Venice Beach; Folia in Beverly Hills, and Ladurée by MK in Beverly Hills; Make Out coffee shop in Culver City; and Hungry Angelina in Long Beach. Find more LA plant-based fare by checking out our guide to vegan food in Los Angeles.

SESTINA opens for dinner starting November 12, 2020, with a weekend brunch coming soon.