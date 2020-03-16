Double Zero Offers Free Roll of Toilet Paper With All Food Delivery Orders

One thing is certain: What life looks like in the new normal living with the coronavirus outbreak is uncertain. Restaurants are one of the many industries being hit hard by the growing novel coronavirus pandemic.

On the heels of New York, California and other states taking proactive measures to ensure social distancing, restaurants have been adapting in some creative ways to let you know they have your back...and your butt? Literally. Matthew Kenney-owned Double Zero in Venice, CA says is offering a free roll of toilet paper with every food delivery order.

In an Instagram post on March 15, 2020, the company says this:

“Attention Venice: with the shortages of supplies during this time, we are offering a free roll of toilet paper with every DZ DELIVERY. (yes, you read correctly - desperate times call for desperate measures 😂) Starting at 5, every delivery order placed at DZ Venice will be accompanied by a free roll of TP (while supplies last) to make sure you stay satisfied and also stocked during this time 🙂 Delivery available through @postmates + @doordash”.

In a comment, they went on to explain that as a well-stocked business with plenty of supplies and “given the city-wide shortages during this difficult time, we believe in supporting our community by giving some of what we have to those who have run out.“

The flood of comments were overwhelmingly positive, with many asking for the same toilet paper free add-on service to be offered at its New York City location.

Restaurants are doing their best to adapt to the difficult and ever-changing coronavirus landscape. The Plot, a plant-based restaurant in Oceanside, CA that just opened earlier this year is now offering curbside pick up and a free wellness shot with each order. Maya’s Cookies, an award-winning vegan cookie company—that doesn't have a physical storefront but does sell at Famer’s Markets, select retailers and ships nationwide—is offering 20% off all online delivery orders through March 21 with coupon code SELFCARE.

In an Instagram post, the company says that they know this is a difficult time and hope to ease some stress and bring some comfort with cookies. Sage Bistro (with locations in Culver City, Pasadena and Eco Park) is offering special bulk orders, 10 items for $100 or 5 for $60 for those that want to stock up. This might be useful if you’ve visited the grocery store over the last few days to find eerily empty shelves.

While you're planning your next delivery order or curbside pick up at your local restaurant, see if you can grab an extra meal for a neighbor, friend or anyone in your community that might need a little help.