These are tough times for small businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic, and there’s one easy way to support them whenever your growling stomach and wallet allows: Order food from an indie restaurant.

And when it comes to the plant-based culinary landscape, there’s no shortage of spectacular haunts sprinkled across every state in the nation. That’s why we were excited to see Yelp share its top vegan restaurants in every state in America in honor of Veganuary, and once travel opens back up, you can bet we’ll be on a journey to try and eat at as many of these restaurants in-person as possible.

Yelp Rounds Up All-Time Best Vegan Restaurant in Every State

To create this list of the all-time best vegan restaurants in every state, Yelp analysts identified businesses in the vegan category with a large concentration of reviews mentioning “vegan,” then ranked those spots using several factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning “vegan.” Worth noting: Some of the restaurants that made the cut may not be 100% plant-based, “but have been determined by Yelp [methodology] as the top-reviewed vegan/plant-based option in that state.”

In addition to Yelp, try our go-to, Happy Cow, for finding vegan restaurant options nationwide — and all over the globe. While quarantine life endures use this handy widget to find local vegan eateries by you and to bookmark must-try spots for future travel. With 3,000+ comprehensive listings for New York and 6,500+ for California, residents of these plant-strong states clearly have their work cut out for them.

For Yelp aficionados, it’s also good to keep in mind that if the “v” icon shows up on a given business page, it’s a vegan-friendly venue. And bonus points if you see the carrot icon on a listing, too, which designates healthy dining. Also, be sure to check out Yelp’s list of 19 of the best Black-owned vegan eateries for more inspiration.

Below, check out Yelp’s full list of the top vegan restaurants by state and see how many you’ve checked off your mac-and-cheeze and plant-based pizza bucket list.

The Top Vegan Restaurants in Every State, According to Yelp Data