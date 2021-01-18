Here is The All-Time Best Vegan Restaurant in Every State in the US

Instagram / @plantcitypvd

These are tough times for small businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic, and there’s one easy way to support them whenever your growling stomach and wallet allows: Order food from an indie restaurant.

And when it comes to the plant-based culinary landscape, there’s no shortage of spectacular haunts sprinkled across every state in the nation. That’s why we were excited to see Yelp share its top vegan restaurants in every state in America in honor of Veganuary, and once travel opens back up, you can bet we’ll be on a journey to try and eat at as many of these restaurants in-person as possible.

Yelp Rounds Up All-Time Best Vegan Restaurant in Every State

To create this list of the all-time best vegan restaurants in every state, Yelp analysts identified businesses in the vegan category with a large concentration of reviews mentioning “vegan,” then ranked those spots using several factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning “vegan.” Worth noting: Some of the restaurants that made the cut may not be 100% plant-based, “but have been determined by Yelp [methodology] as the top-reviewed vegan/plant-based option in that state.”

In addition to Yelp, try our go-to, Happy Cow, for finding vegan restaurant options nationwide — and all over the globe. While quarantine life endures use this handy widget to find local vegan eateries by you and to bookmark must-try spots for future travel. With 3,000+ comprehensive listings for New York and 6,500+ for California, residents of these plant-strong states clearly have their work cut out for them.

For Yelp aficionados, it’s also good to keep in mind that if the “v” icon shows up on a given business page, it’s a vegan-friendly venue. And bonus points if you see the carrot icon on a listing, too, which designates healthy dining. Also, be sure to check out Yelp’s list of 19 of the best Black-owned vegan eateries for more inspiration.

Below, check out Yelp’s full list of the top vegan restaurants by state and see how many you’ve checked off your mac-and-cheeze and plant-based pizza bucket list.

The Top Vegan Restaurants in Every State, According to Yelp Data

  1. Alabama (Birmingham) Underground Vegan
  2. Alaska (Anchorage) Middleway Cafe
  3. Arizona (Tuscon) Tumerico
  4. Arkansas (Springdale) So Fun
  5. California (Palm Springs) Chef Tanya’s Kitchen
  6. Colorado (Colorado Springs) Santana’s Vegan Grill
  7. Connecticut (West Hartford) Flora
  8. Delaware (Wilmington) Green Box Kitchen
  9. Florida (Miami) Vegan and Juice
  10. Georgia (Savannah) Fox and Fig
  11. Hawaii (Honolulu) Tane Vegan Izakaya
  12. Idaho (Ketchum) Glo Live Food Cafe
  13. Illinois (Chicago) Vegan Plate
  14. Indiana (Indianapolis) Ezra’s Enlightened Cafe
  15. Iowa (Des Moines) Dirt Burger
  16. Kansas (Witchita) Lotus Leaf Cafe
  17. Kentucky (Louisville) Heart & Soy
  18. Louisiana (New Orleans) Breads on Oak Cafe & Bakery
  19. Maine (Portland) The Green Elephant
  20. Maryland (Rockville) St. Veg
  21. Massachusetts (Worcester) Belmont Vegetarian Restaurant
  22. Michigan (Detroit) Chili Mustard Onions
  23. Minnesota (Minneapolis) Reverie Cafe + Bar
  24. Mississippi (Gulfport) Good Karma Cafe
  25. Missouri (St. Louis) Lulu’s Local Eatery
  26. Montana (Bozeman) Farmacy
  27. Nebraska (Omaha) Modern Love
  28. Nevada (Las Vegas) Chef Kenny’s Asian Vegan Restaurant
  29. New Hampshire (Dover) Roots Vegan Cafe and Juice Bar
  30. New Jersey (New Brunswick) Veganized
  31. New Mexico (Albuquerque) Thai Vegan
  32. New York (New York) Jajaja Plantas Mexicana
  33. North Carolina (Asheville) Plant
  34. North Dakota (Fargo) India Palace
  35. Ohio (Columbus) Portia’s Cafe
  36. Oklahoma (Oklahoma City) The Red Cup
  37. Oregon (Portland) Vtopia All Vegan Restaurant & Cheese Shop
  38. Pennsylvania (Philadelphia) Vedge
  39. Rhode Island (Providence) Plant City
  40. South Carolina (Charleston) Gnome Cafe
  41. South Dakota (Sioux Falls) Daily Clean Food and Drink
  42. Tennessee (Nashville) Graze Nashville
  43. Texas (Austin) Lil Nonna’s
  44. Utah (Salt Lake City) Bud’s
  45. Vermont (Burlington) Revolution Kitchen
  46. Virginia (Richmond) Phoenix Garden Vegetarian Restaurant
  47. Washington (Seattle) Araya’s Place
  48. Washington DC Fancy Radish
  49. West Virginia (Harper’s Ferry) Kelley Farm Kitchen
  50. Wisconsin (Baraboo) The Cheeze Factory Restaurant
  51. Wyoming (Laramie) Sweet Melissa’s
