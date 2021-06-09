Fantasia Taylor’s Favorite Vegan Baked Mac & Cheez Recipe by Chef Joya
American Idol alum Fantasia Taylor celebrated an all-vegan baby shower catered by celebrity vegan chef Chef Joya who shared with The Beet five recipes served at the event, including a tomato-cucumber salad with a homemade dressing.
The baby shower spread also included this vegan mac and cheese dish, which will convince even non-vegan friends and family that ditching dairy can be as delicious as it is healthy.
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 1 hour and 15 minutes
Recipe Developer: Chef Joya, author of Cooking With Joya: It's Soul Mahmazing
Baked Mac & Cheez
Serves 8
Ingredients
- 1 lb. elbow noodles
- ½ cup butter
- ¼ cup all-purpose flour
- ¼ cup arrowroot flour
- 3 cups vegetable stock
- 24 oz. unsweetened cashew milk
- ¼ cup nutritional yeast
- 1 container vegan cream cheese
- 4 cups vegan shredded cheese, your preferred brand
- ½ tsp salt
- ½ tsp black pepper
- 1 tsp onion powder
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 1 tbsp sugar, raw
- 2 dashes of hot sauce
- 1 tsp vegan Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tsp dijon mustard
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.
- Boil noodles, in vegetable stock, until al dente (follow directions on the package)
- Drain the pasta, and set it aside.
- Melt butter, in a saucepan, and add both flours. Whisk, until incorporated.
- Slowly pour in half of the milk, whisking constantly to prevent clumps.
- Mix in cream cheese and half of the vegan cheese.
- Stir in the remaining milk, and add nutritional yeast.
- Once the mixture is smooth and the cheese has melted, add in the remaining ingredients, except for the remaining cheese.
- Bring mixture to a boil, and remove from heat.
- Spray an 11” x 13” pan with non-stick cooking spray.
- Add pasta noodles to the pan (optional: season with salt and black pepper).
- Pour vegan cheez mixture onto the pasta. Stir until pasta is covered in sauce.
- Top the pasta with the remaining cheese, and cover the pan with aluminum foil. Place the covered pan, in the oven, for 20 minutes.
- Remove the aluminum foil, and cook for another 13 minutes.
- Allow the mac and cheez to sit, for 10 minutes, before serving.