American Idol alum Fantasia Taylor celebrated an all-vegan baby shower catered by celebrity vegan chef Chef Joya who shared with The Beet five recipes served at the event, including a tomato-cucumber salad with a homemade dressing.

The baby shower spread also included this vegan mac and cheese dish, which will convince even non-vegan friends and family that ditching dairy can be as delicious as it is healthy.

Jonathan Cooper

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 1 hour and 15 minutes

Recipe Developer: Chef Joya, author of Cooking With Joya: It's Soul Mahmazing

Baked Mac & Cheez

Serves 8

Ingredients

1 lb. elbow noodles

½ cup butter

¼ cup all-purpose flour

¼ cup arrowroot flour

3 cups vegetable stock

24 oz. unsweetened cashew milk

¼ cup nutritional yeast

1 container vegan cream cheese

4 cups vegan shredded cheese, your preferred brand

½ tsp salt

½ tsp black pepper

1 tsp onion powder

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tbsp sugar, raw

2 dashes of hot sauce

1 tsp vegan Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp dijon mustard

Instructions