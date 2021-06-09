A week before American Idol alum Fantasia Taylor gave birth to her baby girl Keziah on May 23rd, she celebrated with an all-vegan baby shower catered by celebrity vegan chef, Chef Joya. The picturesque spread included plant-based soul-food-style eats with meat alternatives created by Joya who calls herself the "queen of transitioning meat-eaters." We asked Chef Joya for the recipes that she served at Fantasia's shower and favorite ways to cook plant-based protein like seitan for a one-of-a-kind vegan meal everyone will love.

Chef Joya posted photos of Fantasia and her friends and family at the baby shower and shared her gratitude for catering the event: "She [Taylor] told me months ago that she would love to have me cater her Baby Shower, and the way it all came together was more than we could’ve ever anticipated," Chef Joya wrote on Instagram.

If you love these recipes, check out Chef Joya's latest cookbook, Cooking With Joya: It's Soul Mahmazing, where you can find vegan soul food recipes created with love. Her recipes are designed to help "vegan newbies" re-create the meals they love with plant-based ingredients in their own kitchens.

Jonathan Cooper

Recipe Developer: Chef Joya, author of Cooking With Joya: It's Soul Mahmazing

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Tomato Cucumber Salad

Serves 8

Ingredients

1 long English cucumber, sliced

2-3 large tomato moons, sliced

½ red onion, sliced

1 tbsp fresh parsley and dill, herbs

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp red wine vinegar

Sugar, a pinch

Sea salt, to taste

Pepper, to taste

Instructions