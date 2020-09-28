Amy’s Drive-Thru—from the Berliner family that brought you Amy’s Kitchen—now has three locations in Northern California. The brand-new location is Corte Madera in Marin, CA. The organic vegetarian fast food outposts are changing the fast-food landscape by offering affordable, flavorful, plant-forward classic American fast food dishes. Amy’s Drive-Thru proves that high-quality, great-tasting food can be made fast and accessible.

The diverse vegetarian menu of comfort food items includes gluten-free and vegan options. Just like Amy’s food products, the meals served at the drive-thru are organic and non-GMO. Plant-based eaters can indulge in burgers, fries, milkshakes, salads, burritos, and more. Everything served at Amy’s Drive-Thru is prepared to order. Each menu item can be made vegan friendly with a few substitutions.

The signature Amy Burger is made up of a double veggie patty, double vegan cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and Fred Sr’s Secret Sauce. The Vegan Broccoli Cheddar Mac ‘n’ Cheeze with bread crumbs is drool-worthy. All of the salads are all made fresh to order with seasonal lettuces, fresh veggies, nuts, and grains. The Super Salad includes organic quinoa, hummus, baked tofu, carrots, purple cabbage, and pumpkin seeds. The Classic burrito is a fan favorite with red beans, red rice, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and salsa, wrapped in a gluten-free tortilla.

In an exclusive interview with The Beet Amy’s founders, Andy and Rachel Berliner shared what motivated the expansion to physical locations. ”For years, people had asked us to open a restaurant. Letters from our consumers came in saying there's nowhere to bring their kids after school because there weren’t any fast food options they could feel good about,” they said. “Five years ago, we opened the first Amy’s Drive-Thru in Rohnert Park, California. On day one, there was a line around the block and that’s been the reception ever since. People like the food and the experience, and they feel good about sharing it with their families.”

The Berliners said they created the Drive-Thru for everyone—vegetarians, vegans, meat-eaters, and people with different dietary needs. Many of their customers aren’t vegetarian. ”Whatever their dietary preference is, once people try our food, they come back,” they said.

The debut Amy’s Drive-Thru is in Rohnert Park sells over 300,000 veggie burgers, 300,000 orders of fries, and 140,000 milkshakes every year. The veggie food brand has plans to expand to more locations soon so keep an eye out for more news from Amy’s Drive-Thru and hopefully the next eatery will be in your town. “We’re on a five-year plan to open a number of new locations in and outside of California,” the Berliners said.