Day 17 of Your 21 Day Plant-Based Challenge
These Recipes are designed to fill you up and energize you all through the day. We have compiled a breakfast, lunch, dinner and two snacks—and for your pick of desserts check out the recipe carousel at the bottom of the 21 Day Plant-Based Challenge homepage.
Breakfast: Peach Smoothie
Nutritional Info:
230 calories, 5g protein, 43g carbs, 5g fiber, 6g fat
Snack: Pineapple and Red Pepper Salsa
Lunch: Kale and Pomegranate Salad
Nutritional Info: Per serving (½ of recipe)
426 calories, 14g protein, 50g carbs, 16g fiber, 22g fat
Dinner: Sweet Potato and Butterbean Stew
Nutritional Info: Per serving (⅙ of recipe)
558 calories, 18g protein, 93g carbs, 12g fiber, 15g fat
Dessert: Banana Pops Dipped in Chocolate with Coconut, Pistachios, or Hazelnuts
Nutrition Info:
357 calories, 6g protein, 53g carbs, 7g fiber, 19g fat
Nutritional Info for the Whole Day:
Daily totals: 1701 calories, 50g protein, 267g carbs, 49g fiber, 63g fat
Shop for Everything You Need for Day 17, Click Here.
Click here to download and print: Shopping List.
Breakfast:
- 1 whole peach
- Lavva vanilla yogurt
- Cucumber
- Orange juice
- Vanilla almond milk
Snack:
- 1 red onion
- 1 red pepper
- 1 sweetcorn cob
- Del Monte® Gold Pineapple Chunks
- 1 large handful fresh coriander
- 1 lime, juice only
- salt
- 1 red chilli
Lunch:
- Kale
- 1 avocado
- Pomegranate seeds
- Sweet potato
- Handful of parsley
- Apple cider vinegar
- Crunchy peanut butter
- White miso
- Wholegrain mustard
- Garlic powder
- Onion powder
Dinner:
- Sweet potato
- Baby tomatoes
- Mushrooms
- 4 cloves garlic
- 2 onions
- 2 tins of butterbeans
- Olive oil
- Passata
- Vegetable Stock
- Dried mixed herbs
- Salt and Pepper
- Self-rising flour
- Soya milk
- Vegan butter
- Baking powder
- Apple cider vinegar
- Dried mixed herbs
Dessert:
- Bananas
- Lollipop sticks
- Pistachios
- Hazelnuts
- Coconut flakes
- Dark chocolate chips