Day 17 of Your 21 Day Plant-Based Challenge

Day 17 of Your 21 Day Plant-Based Challenge

Mairi Rivers

These Recipes are designed to fill you up and energize you all through the day. We have compiled a breakfast, lunch, dinner and two snacks—and for your pick of desserts check out the recipe carousel at the bottom of the 21 Day Plant-Based Challenge homepage.

Getty Images/EyeEm
loading...

Breakfast: Peach Smoothie

Nutritional Info:

230 calories, 5g protein, 43g carbs, 5g fiber, 6g fat

loading...

Snack: Pineapple and Red Pepper Salsa

loading...

Lunch: Kale and Pomegranate Salad

Nutritional Info: Per serving (½ of recipe)

426 calories, 14g protein, 50g carbs, 16g fiber, 22g fat

Mairi Rivers
loading...

Dinner: Sweet Potato and Butterbean Stew

Nutritional Info: Per serving (⅙ of recipe)

558 calories, 18g protein, 93g carbs, 12g fiber, 15g fat

loading...

Dessert: Banana Pops Dipped in Chocolate with Coconut, Pistachios, or Hazelnuts 

Nutrition Info:

357 calories, 6g protein, 53g carbs, 7g fiber, 19g fat

Nutritional Info for the Whole Day:

Daily totals: 1701 calories, 50g protein, 267g carbs, 49g fiber, 63g fat

Shop for Everything You Need for Day 17, Click Here.

Click here to download and print: Shopping List.

Breakfast:

  • 1 whole peach
  • Lavva vanilla yogurt
  • Cucumber
  • Orange juice
  • Vanilla almond milk

Snack:

  • 1 red onion
  • 1 red pepper
  • 1 sweetcorn cob
  • Del Monte® Gold Pineapple Chunks
  • 1 large handful fresh coriander
  • 1 lime, juice only
  • salt
  • 1 red chilli

Lunch:

  • Kale
  • 1 avocado
  • Pomegranate seeds
  • Sweet potato
  • Handful of parsley
  • Apple cider vinegar
  • Crunchy peanut butter
  • White miso
  • Wholegrain mustard
  • Garlic powder
  • Onion powder

Dinner:

  • Sweet potato
  • Baby tomatoes
  • Mushrooms
  • 4 cloves garlic
  • 2 onions
  • 2 tins of butterbeans
  • Olive oil
  • Passata
  • Vegetable Stock
  • Dried mixed herbs
  • Salt and Pepper
  • Self-rising flour
  • Soya milk
  • Vegan butter
  • Baking powder
  • Apple cider vinegar
  • Dried mixed herbs

Dessert:

  • Bananas
  • Lollipop sticks
  • Pistachios
  • Hazelnuts
  • Coconut flakes
  • Dark chocolate chips
Filed Under: 21 Day Plant-Based Challenge, Diet & Nutrition, Plant-Based Diet, Vegan Food
Categories: Recipes
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top