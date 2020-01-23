Day 17 of Your 21 Day Plant-Based Challenge

These Recipes are designed to fill you up and energize you all through the day. We have compiled a breakfast, lunch, dinner and two snacks—and for your pick of desserts check out the recipe carousel at the bottom of the 21 Day Plant-Based Challenge homepage.

Nutritional Info:

230 calories, 5g protein, 43g carbs, 5g fiber, 6g fat

Nutritional Info: Per serving (½ of recipe)

426 calories, 14g protein, 50g carbs, 16g fiber, 22g fat

Nutritional Info: Per serving (⅙ of recipe)

558 calories, 18g protein, 93g carbs, 12g fiber, 15g fat

Nutrition Info:

357 calories, 6g protein, 53g carbs, 7g fiber, 19g fat

Nutritional Info for the Whole Day:

Daily totals: 1701 calories, 50g protein, 267g carbs, 49g fiber, 63g fat

Breakfast:

1 whole peach

Lavva vanilla yogurt

Cucumber

Orange juice

Vanilla almond milk

Snack:

1 red onion

1 red pepper

1 sweetcorn cob

Del Monte® Gold Pineapple Chunks

1 large handful fresh coriander

1 lime, juice only

salt

1 red chilli

Lunch:

Kale

1 avocado

Pomegranate seeds

Sweet potato

Handful of parsley

Apple cider vinegar

Crunchy peanut butter

White miso

Wholegrain mustard

Garlic powder

Onion powder

Dinner:

Sweet potato

Baby tomatoes

Mushrooms

4 cloves garlic

2 onions

2 tins of butterbeans

Olive oil

Passata

Vegetable Stock

Dried mixed herbs

Salt and Pepper

Self-rising flour

Soya milk

Vegan butter

Baking powder

Apple cider vinegar

Dried mixed herbs

Dessert: