Feeling Peachy Smoothie

Add citrus to your morning breakfast and load up on important vitamins that are harder to get in the winter like Vitamin A and C. This dairy-free yogurt-based smoothie is simple to make and has a creamy, thick texture.

Ingredients:

1 whole peach, pitted and cubed (can use frozen)

2 tablespoons of Lavva vanilla dairy-free yogurt

½ of cucumber

½ cup of orange juice

½ cup of vanilla almond milk

Directions:

Place all items in a blender and blend until smooth. Add more milk or juice for a thinner consistency.

Nutrition Notes:

230 calories, 5g protein, 43g carbs, 5g fiber, 6g fat