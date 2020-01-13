Feeling Peachy Smoothie
Add citrus to your morning breakfast and load up on important vitamins that are harder to get in the winter like Vitamin A and C. This dairy-free yogurt-based smoothie is simple to make and has a creamy, thick texture.
Ingredients:
- 1 whole peach, pitted and cubed (can use frozen)
- 2 tablespoons of Lavva vanilla dairy-free yogurt
- ½ of cucumber
- ½ cup of orange juice
- ½ cup of vanilla almond milk
Directions:
Place all items in a blender and blend until smooth. Add more milk or juice for a thinner consistency.
Nutrition Notes:
230 calories, 5g protein, 43g carbs, 5g fiber, 6g fat