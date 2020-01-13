Feeling Peachy Smoothie

Add citrus to your morning breakfast and load up on important vitamins that are harder to get in the winter like Vitamin A and C. This dairy-free yogurt-based smoothie is simple to make and has a creamy, thick texture.

Ingredients: 

  • 1 whole peach, pitted and cubed (can use frozen)
  • 2 tablespoons of Lavva vanilla dairy-free yogurt
  • ½ of cucumber
  • ½ cup of orange juice
  • ½ cup of vanilla almond milk

Directions:

Place all items in a blender and blend until smooth. Add more milk or juice for a thinner consistency.

Nutrition Notes:

230 calories, 5g protein, 43g carbs, 5g fiber, 6g fat

Filed Under: 21 Day Plant-Based Challenge, Breakfast, Nutrition, Plant-Based, Plant-Based Diet, Plant-Based Eating
Categories: Recipes
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top