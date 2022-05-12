This Music Festival Will Feature All Vegan-Friendly Food Options

Coachella's long-awaited return featured a record-breaking number of vegan vendors and options during the three-day music event, setting a new standard for festivals everywhere.

The Cruel World music festival will take this plant-based approach a step further. Vegan concertgoers will be thrilled to find that the gathering will deliver a full vegan and vegetarian vendor line-up – making the days of desperately searching for plant-based options at festivals a distant memory. The Cruel World music festival will happen this weekend (May 14-15) with headliners including Morrissey, The Psychedelic Furs, Violent Femmes, DEVO, and more.

Since the pandemic, the world has shifted towards more plant-based, sustainable food options, and now that festivals and concerts have returned in full force, menus have to keep up with consumers. Google found that “vegan food near me” searches spiked 5,000 percent over 2021, signifying a grown demand for plant-based options, and Cruel World has taken note.

Cruel World will feature 10 vegan vendors alongside 20 additional vegetarian food service providers. Set to take place at Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA, here are the top vegan eats to get your weekend started.

Vegan and Vegan-Friendly Food at The Cruel World Music Festival

Wolfie’s Hot Chicken is bringing Nashville Hot to Southern California. With a food truck, a food stall at Banc of California Stadium, and a new storefront, Wolfie’s is establishing itself in Los Angeles food culture. Swing by and grab vegan hot chicken, loaded fries, or specialty macaroni.

This vegan vendor is best known for its mouthwatering plant-based street food noodles and portable vegan boa buns. Make sure to track this stand down, because it is sure to gather a huge line.

From the brains behind vegan Coachella, Monty’s Good Burger will be serving up both plant-based beef and chicken patties to all festivalgoers. The vegan burger vendor delivers classic West Coast-style burgers with signature dairy-free milkshakes.

This is the spot for pizza-lovers trying to avoid cheese. Stop by the Delicious Pizza stand to pick up a vegan mushroom & cheese pizza for a quick and easy lunch option. The vegetarian vendor will also provide vegan cookies and cold brew to quench your thirst in the Southern California heat.

Need a refreshment? Oona Sushi’s plant-based sushi burritos will provide concertgoers with a light option. The plant-based sushi vendor will also offer lemonade and Thai Ice Teas for guests to feel the intensity of the summer sun.

Avocadamama is coming to the Rose Bowl ready with its signature Gourmet Mac & Cheese. The Los Angeles-based vendor is famous for its creamy, mouthwatering vegan mac that can either come plain or topped with everything you could want … and more!

Living up to its name, this vendor is here to deliver the tastiest vegan fried foods including its Buffalo Chik’n Sandwich and specialty vegan Fried Shrimp. The Fat Vegan gives American classics a plant-based makeover, slinging some of the most appetizing vegan burgers and more.

With vegan quesabirrias, plant-based burritos, and tacos, it is likely you will come back to the Cena Vegan stand multiple times during the weekend. This fantastic vegan lunch vendor will make everyone at Cruel World try to get into the VIP section for its drool-worthy vegan street tacos.

Initially, Ramen Hood might seem out of place for a summer music festival, but there’s nothing better than an umami-filled, revitalizing bowl of Ramen after a long day of partying. When the concert ends, Ramen Hood’s ramen is specially crafted to renew at the end of the day.

Located in the VIP section, upscale Los Angeles eatery Nic’s On Beverly will be providing guests with some fantastic vegan eats. The restaurant is famous for its elevated vegan cooking, inventive breakfasts including its Waffler Sandwich, specialty plant-based pizza, and more. Make sure to check out their menu to get an idea about what the plant-based kitchen might serve up in VIP.

To check out the other vegetarian options, make sure to visit the Cruel World Fest Eat & Drink page. Accompanying the vegan eats will be several brewers including Three Weavers Brewing and Boochcraft.

