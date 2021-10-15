Today, October 15, is National Mushroom Day, and before you run to the kitchen to make a mushroom stroganoff for dinner, learn more about the health benefits of these powerful fungi.

Mushrooms are full of vital minerals, vitamins, antioxidants, and powerful, immune-boosting compounds that help fight infection, diseases, and promote a healthier lifestyle by improving sleep and reducing stress.

Certain kinds of mushrooms are categorized as adaptogens such as lion's mane, reishi, turkey tail, and zhu ling because they are proven to have powerful medicinal properties, and have been used for centuries as natural remedies to treat most illnesses ranging from the common cold to more serious diseases like certain cancers.

Studies have shown that mushrooms can help treat patients undergoing radiology or chemotherapy due to a powerful compound called "protein-bound polysaccharopeptide" that helps drugs kill cancer cells, according to research.

Mushrooms help support weight loss and prevent diabetes, as well as promote brain and heart health and provide you with more energy throughout the day. Karen Asp, The Beet's Contributing Health Writer, reported on the 8 benefits of mushrooms and why we should eat more. There couldn't be a better time to learn about all of the incredible properties of fungi than on National Mushroom Day. Here are 3 recipes to make for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Celebrate National Mushroom Day with These 3 Recipes

This Vegan Broccoli, Potato, & Mushroom Frittata With Tofu has the same texture, consistency, and taste as a traditional frittata made with eggs. Packed with protein and fiber, this dish is a healthy way to nourish your body with veggies first thing in the morning.

For lunch, serve this French-Style Grilled Polenta with Mushroom Ragout by Café Gratitude, the popular plant-based eatery located in California. In this recipe, the mushrooms add a meaty texture that mixes perfectly with the smooth, creamy texture of polenta.

For dinner, make Chef Derek Sarno's Essential BBQ Mushroom Steaks recipe and surprise your guest with a professional meal that looks and tastes just like steak, but is completely vegan. You could fool any carnivore with this recipe.