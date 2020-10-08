Just because you’re not eating dairy doesn’t mean you have to miss out on epic savory breakfasts. For example, this delicious Vegan Broccoli, Potato, & Mushroom Frittata which is full of flavor, high in protein, and packed with veggies, is a perfect breakfast to fuel the start of your day.

If you don’t already know, a frittata is traditionally made with eggs, think of it as a really thick omelet. To make it without the eggs, milk, or butter, we are going to be making a scrambled “egg” mixture using tofu with herbs and seasonings. The key to a perfect frittata is the skillet, which allows you to bake it in the oven. We love this one from Kana, which makes high-quality kitchenware at a fraction of the price that other brands charge.

The great thing about this recipe is you can customize the filling to include whatever vegetables you want! This is an amazing recipe to use any veggies you have in the fridge that you've been meaning to eat (and hate to waste). We’re going to mix in our tofu “egg” mixture with our fillings and bake it in a skillet to end up with one seriously epic vegan frittata.