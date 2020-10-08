Vegan Broccoli, Potato, & Mushroom Frittata With Tofu
Just because you’re not eating dairy doesn’t mean you have to miss out on epic savory breakfasts. For example, this delicious Vegan Broccoli, Potato, & Mushroom Frittata which is full of flavor, high in protein, and packed with veggies, is a perfect breakfast to fuel the start of your day.
If you don’t already know, a frittata is traditionally made with eggs, think of it as a really thick omelet. To make it without the eggs, milk, or butter, we are going to be making a scrambled “egg” mixture using tofu with herbs and seasonings. The key to a perfect frittata is the skillet, which allows you to bake it in the oven. We love this one from Kana, which makes high-quality kitchenware at a fraction of the price that other brands charge.
The great thing about this recipe is you can customize the filling to include whatever vegetables you want! This is an amazing recipe to use any veggies you have in the fridge that you've been meaning to eat (and hate to waste). We’re going to mix in our tofu “egg” mixture with our fillings and bake it in a skillet to end up with one seriously epic vegan frittata.
Vegan Broccoli, Potato, & Mushroom Frittata
Serves 3-4 People
Prep Time: 10 Min
Cook Time: 40 Min
Total Time: 50 Min
You'll need an oven-safe skillet, like this Milo Ultimate Skillet from Kana
Ingredients
Filling
- 2 Tbsp Avocado Oil
- 1 Large Onion, diced
- 4 Cloves Garlic, minced
- 1 Cup White Mushrooms, sliced
- 3 Cups Broccoli Florets
- 10 oz Yellow Potatoes, sliced or diced
- ½ Tsp Salt
- ½ Tsp Garlic Powder
- ¼ Tsp Chili Flakes
- ¼ Tsp Black Pepper
Scrambled “Egg” Mixture
- 14 oz Firm Tofu
- ½ Cup Non-Dairy Milk
- 1 Tbsp Cornstarch
- ¼ Cup Nutritional Yeast
- 1 Tsp Dried Oregano
- 1 Tsp Dried Basil
- 1 Tsp Onion Powder
- 1 Tsp Garlic Powder
- ¼ Tsp Turmeric
- ¼ Tsp Black Pepper
- ¼ Tsp Salt
- Pinch Kala Namak (Black Salt), optional
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350F. Heat up avocado oil in an oven-safe skillet over medium heat. Add your onions and garlic and saute for 2-3 minutes or until onions become translucent.
- Add your broccoli, potato, and mushrooms to the pan and cook for 5 minutes. Add your salt, garlic powder, chili flakes, and black pepper. Stir until evenly mixed and cook for an additional 1 minute. Set aside while you make your scrambled “egg” mixture.
- Break your firm tofu into pieces in a blender. Add the rest of your ingredients, including the vegetables, into the blender. The Kala Namak is optional but will give you that eggy like flavor. Blend all the ingredients until smooth. You should end up with a fairly thick mixture. However, if you’re finding that the mixture is too thick for it to blend smoothly, just add in a splash of non-dairy milk at a time until your mixture comes together.
- Pour your mixture over your filling in the oven-safe skillet and mix it in until evenly combined. Smooth out the top with the back of a spoon as best you can and bake in the oven for 30-35 minutes.
- Remove from the oven and allow to cool for 10 minutes before cutting into it. Serve with some avocado, sriracha, and fresh herbs for garnish. Enjoy!