Café Gratitude is a popular plant-based eatery located in California, serving up some of the most delicious vegan meals you will ever have. Today's recipe of the day comes straight from the restaurant's menu so you can indulge in chef-approved dishes in your own home.

Surprise your partner, family member, or a friend with a plant-based meal they will never forget: Café Gratitude's French-style grilled polenta with mushroom ragout. The recipe is simple to make, easy to follow, and requires just three steps for both the polenta and mushroom ragout. Yet, the final version of this dish looks like a work of art that took days to create.

The polenta has a firm-yet-creamy texture, with a slight hint of corn flavor, which makes this ingredient the perfect base for this dish because of its natural taste. This recipe calls for grilled polenta, which gives it a subtle char, but when you dive into the grain with your fork, you will bite into that creamy, soft, smooth texture.

When you top the polenta with mushroom ragout, the dish transforms into a flavorful masterpiece, with a sweet and savory combination of fresh herbs and crispy vegetables. The mushroom adds a 'meaty' texture, a great way to introduce a nonvegan to dishes they will love. The mix of cremini and shiitake mushrooms is soft and flaky with crisp edges that absorb the olive oil and spices.

This french-style grilled polenta with mushroom ragout will become your award-winning vegan dish and impress whoever you plan to cook for. If you want a delicious appetizer to go with this main meal, try Café Gratitude's kale caesar salad recipe.

For more recipes from Café Gratitude, check out their newest cookbook, Love Is Served.

A message from Café Gratitude: "Polenta is a classic comfort food that we serve all year-round because it's uniquely satisfying and popular with our guests. Plus it's a rich but neutral base that gets along well with whatever dressings or sauces you want to layer over it. In the summer we stick with lighter options like bright puttanesca or pesto in the winter we offer this hearty mushroom ragout layered with our Cashew Ricotta and peppery arugula. While I call for a two-step process of preparing the polenta and then grilling or searing it-which adds really pleasing texture and smoky, caramelized flavor-you could absolutely spoon the ragout over soft polenta and call it a meal."