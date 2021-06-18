Celebrate Juneteenth By Eating at These Black-Owned Vegan Restaurants
Finally recognized as a national holiday, Juneteenth is a celebration that commemorates the emancipation date of the last enslaved African American people in the US, which took place in Texas, then the farthest Confederate outpost, a full two years after slavery had been abolished by the Emancipation Proclamation that Lincoln signed in 1862. The holiday marks the day in 1865 when Union troops marched into Galveston and Army General Gordon Granger announced that all enslaved people must be granted freedom, by the authority of the 13th Amendment abolishing slavery, which had been signed into law in January of 1865.
At The Beet, we believe one of the best ways to celebrate Juneteenth, which has also been called "Jubilee Day" since its first celebrations that began on the one year anniversary of the Texas emancipation, in 1866, is to support African American and Black-owned vegan businesses in your community, not just on the holiday itself, but all year long. To make it easier to find a Black-owned plant-based restaurant in your neighborhood, here is a list of amazing vegan spots in major cities around the US.
New York City
- Seasoned Vegan, 55 St. Nicholas Ave, Harlem
- Sol Sips, 203 Wilson Ave, Brooklyn
- Greedi Vegan 180 Ralph Ave, Brooklyn
- Urban Vegan Kitchen, 41 Carmine St, New York
- Bunna Café, 1084 Flushing Ave, Brooklyn
- Ras Plant-Based, 739 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn
- Blueberry Vegan Café, 547 Central Ave, Newark
- A Live Kitchen, 227-16 Merrick Blvd, Queens
Boston
- Brick & Mortar, 567 Massachusetts Ave
- Café Juice Up, 1290 Blue Hill Ave, Mattapan
- Rhythm N' Wraps, 1096 Commonwealth Ave, Boston
- Oasis Vegan Veggie Parlor, 340 Washington St
Philadelphia
- The Nile Café, 6008 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia
- Linda's Vegetarian Village, 6381 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia
- All the Way Live, 6108 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia
- Hibiscus Café, 4907 Catharine St, Philadelphia
Washington D.C.
- ELife Vegan Restaurant, 341 Cedar Street NW
- Senbeb Café, 6224 3rd St NW
Chicago
- Majani Soulful Vegan Cuisine, 7167 S Exchange St
- Can't Believe its Not Meat, 1368 E 53rd St
- Demera Ethiopian Restaurant, 4801 N Broadway
- Soul Vegan, 3931 S Leavitt St
- Plant-Based Junkie, 1635 1/2 E 87th St
Dallas
- Vegan Food House, 832 W 7th St
- TLC Vegan Kitchen, 520 Shepherd Dr #10
- Recipe Oak Cliff, 1831 S Ewing Ave
Houston
- Sunshine's Deli, 3102 Old Spanish Trail
- Green Seed Vegan, 4320 Almeda Rd
- Soul Food Vegan, 2901 Emancipation Ave
Los Angeles
- Compton Vegan, 11419 Santa Monica Blvd
- Stuff I Eat, 114 N Market St
- Jackfruit Café, 11419 Santa Monica Blvd k23
- Azla Vegan, 3655 S Grand Ave
- Simply Wholesome, 4508 W Slauson Ave
- Happy Ice, 7324 Melrose Ave
San Diego
- Nomad Donuts, 3102 University Ave
- One Worldbeat Café, 2100 Park Blvd
- Spoiled Vegans Café, 440 16th St
- Maya's Cookies, 4760 Mission George Pl Suite G
- Gihon Ethiopian Kitchen, 2432 El Cajon Blvd
