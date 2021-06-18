Finally recognized as a national holiday, Juneteenth is a celebration that commemorates the emancipation date of the last enslaved African American people in the US, which took place in Texas, then the farthest Confederate outpost, a full two years after slavery had been abolished by the Emancipation Proclamation that Lincoln signed in 1862. The holiday marks the day in 1865 when Union troops marched into Galveston and Army General Gordon Granger announced that all enslaved people must be granted freedom, by the authority of the 13th Amendment abolishing slavery, which had been signed into law in January of 1865.

At The Beet, we believe one of the best ways to celebrate Juneteenth, which has also been called "Jubilee Day" since its first celebrations that began on the one year anniversary of the Texas emancipation, in 1866, is to support African American and Black-owned vegan businesses in your community, not just on the holiday itself, but all year long. To make it easier to find a Black-owned plant-based restaurant in your neighborhood, here is a list of amazing vegan spots in major cities around the US.

New York City

Boston

Philadelphia

Washington D.C.

ELife Vegan Restaurant, 341 Cedar Street NW

Senbeb Café, 6224 3rd St NW

Chicago

Dallas

Houston

Los Angeles

San Diego

