In this time of seeking ways to support and promote Black-owned businesses and put our consumer dollars to work to support the Black community, we are thrilled to have found a new tool that helps us and all consumers locate Black-owned businesses that are vegan and cruelty-free, all across the US.

Called TheNileList.com, the site is a resource for anyone who wants to use their dollars to support Black-owned businesses that you want to see succeed.

“I want to find new and innovative ways to make buying Black normalized and part of people’s daily routine,” founder Khadijah Robinson told MarketWatch. “Supporting black-owned business is a small piece, but it’s something that people can do consistently, even when people are not protesting anymore.”

On TheNileList.com, you can use filters to search for Black-owned businesses that are vegan, as well as those that are “natural” and “cruelty-free” so you can shop products that align with your values. Other options include “women-owned,” “charitable,” “handmade,” “veteran-owned,” and “youth involved,” among others. There’s also a category filter so you can select types of products like “food & beverage” “health & beauty” “children” “fashion,” and more to further refine your search.

In just a quick search of “vegan” and “food & beverage,” we’ve already discovered Char’s Cookie Jar (hello, vegan chocolate chip with nuts cookies!) and Egunsi Foods (they had us at West African Tomato Soup) that we can’t wait to check out. And if you’re looking for vegan beauty products, the options—from bath bombs from 4 The Love of Bubbles to makeup from AJ Crimson Beauty is pretty superb.

Give the tool a spin for yourself here and share with us what amazing Black-owned goods you discover. We think we might have to pick up a few goodies for loved ones for a summer treat this year.