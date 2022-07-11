Amazon's annual two-day "Prime Day" sale starts exclusively for Prime members Tuesday, July 12, and stretches until 11:59 PM PST on Wednesday, July 13. During the 48-hour event, you'll find discounts on a range of kitchen essentials, including items that make it easier than ever to make homemade plant-based meals, or that make entertaining a breeze.

Every summer, Amazon Prime Day is like Black Friday in July, but it gets bigger every year, and this year you have two days to shop. So we compiled a list of the best household kitchen tools and appliances you'll use on repeat to make some of the best plant-based recipes you've been wanting to try for a while. Save money and time when you purchase a vegetable slicer that chops up your onions in one easy motion or nab a multipurpose popcorn machine that is also an electric grill.

1. Mueller Pro-Series 10-in-1, 8 Blade Vegetable Slicer

When it's time to chop what looks like a mountain of vegetables for your taco Tuesday night or veggie-filled soup, save time with this Blade Vegetable Slicer by Mueller Pro, and store the leftovers in the container attached to the blader. This may be the best 2-for-1 deal we've seen in a long time.

2. Hamilton Beach Juicer Machine

Make healthy, fresh, more affordable juices in your kitchen in a matter of minutes with this easy-to-use (and empty) juice machine by Hamilton Beach that lets you add whole foods without precutting. Here's a pro tip: Save the juice pulp to make fiber-filled veggie burgers.

3. DASH Clear View Toaster

The DASH Toaster is a handy 3-in-1 appliance so you can defrost, reheat, and toast your bagel to perfection with the click of one button. Toast half a baguette before you make your sandwich in the toaster's unique extra-wide slot.

4. Vitamix 068051 FoodCycler

Turn your food scraps into fertilizer in just a few hours and reduce your food waste by up to 90 percent with the FoodCycler from Vitamix. The process is simple: Place scraps into the bucket, press the button, and let the cycler create a nutrient-rich fertilizer you can mix into your soil for quality vegetables, fruits, and more. Healthy eating has never been so efficient.

5. N utribullet Personal Blender

Feel your healthiest or get back on track to clean eating by sipping on your favorite smoothies all summer long. Load up Nutribullet's small but mighty Personal Blender with whole foods like seeds, nuts, berries, greens, and more. Then, push the blender down, twist, and take your smoothie to go. Sign up for The Beet's Smoothie of the Day program to get free smoothie recipes sent to your inbox.

6. Popcorn Machine

Make popcorn, pancakes, or even roast nuts with this dualfunction machine. It appears as a popcorn maker at first, where you can customize your treat by adding different flavors and varying the pop time. Then, lift the top off and the machine doubles as an electric grill.

7. Cuisinart SCM-10P1 Snow Cone Maker

Cool off with real shaved ice that makes slushies, frozen lemonades, frozen margaritas, and snow cones with just a flip of a switch. Everyone can get behind a chilled drink or cone this summer, and children will love to serve themselves!

8. Instant Pot Vortex Plus

Make healthy plant-based meals in the Instant Pot and limit your time spent in the kitchen cleaning dishes. Add your marinated tofu or tempeh to the pot, toss in mixed vegetables, and sprinkle in your favorite seasoning for a full meal in under 20 minutes.

9. COSORI Electric Kettle

The Cosori Electric Kettle makes hot water boil in just three minutes for your coffee, tea, and oatmeal and is one of Amazon's best-sellers this month. The sleek glass and modern design fit perfectly on any countertop, office, side table, or bar cart.

10. KitchenAid KITCH K45SSOB Mixer

Bake it until you make it with the KitchenAid Mixer that comes with three mixing accessories: A whisk, dough hook, and mixing beater. This easy-to-use, multipurpose mixer is perfect for cakes, bread, cookies, pastries, muffins, waffles, and more.

11. Whynter ICM-201SB Upright Automatic Ice Cream

Make the best homemade ice cream you've ever tasted with this self-contained frozen dessert maker that requires no pre-freezing! With this machine, you can make ice cream, frozen yogurt, and sorbet. Try this Dairy-Free Chocolate Chunk Ice Cream recipe to help you get started.

12. Ooni Koda 16 Gas Pizza Oven

Treat yourself and your guests to great pizza, cooked in the comfort of your backyard. There's no going back to delivery or takeout after you experience the Ooni Koda. This bucket list pizza oven cooks pies in 60 seconds, reaching temperatures of up to 930 degrees Fahrenheit, twice that of most kitchen ovens.

13. Ultrean Air Fryer

Stick to your healthy eating habits or start new ones by eating food with less fat or oil cooked in the air fryer – still enjoy the same fried, crispy foods without the grease. This gadget also lets you grill, roast, and bake your favorite foods with its innovative heating system.

14. Pasta Machine, ISILER 150 Roller Pasta Maker

Say goodbye to store-bought pasta, and whip up the most authentic pasta in your own kitchen with the Pasta Machine, an automatic roller that stretches out dough for you so you can have the same consistency and texture throughout. Try it with our Homemade Dairy-Free Pesto recipe.

15. Ivation 43 Bottle Dual Zone Wine Cooler Refrigerator

Preserves wine's fullest flavors and aromas with the Freestanding Wine Cellar where temperatures are not affected by other heat sources, meaning that can keep it in your pool house or garage! Cheers to summer.

