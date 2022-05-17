This baguette with vegan horseradish ricotta, herbed mustard spread, homemade zucchini and eggplant antipasti, fresh arugula, and cucumber slices is as delicious as it is impressive.

The horseradish ricotta is a creamy and tasteful spread made of cashews, tofu, and fresh horseradish. It’s tangy, light, and refreshing, with a little kick.

Besides using it as a bread spread, you’ll also want to try it as a dip for grilled spring vegetables and veggie crudités. It’s also great with roasted asparagus or potato fries.

This antipasto is really simple to make and it’s a lovely recipe for enjoying the first zucchinis and eggplants of the season. The longer you marinate the veggies, the better they get - you can marinate them for up to a week in the fridge. Just place them in an airtight container or jar, then fill up with olive oil to cover the pieces completely. This antipasto will keep for a couple of weeks in the fridge.

Are you looking for a cheaper version of this vegan sandwich?

Instead of fresh horseradish use frozen or canned horseradish paste. Or skip it completely

Sunflower seeds are a great budget-friendly alternative for cashews

For the antipasti you can choose other veggies, that are seasonal and cheap as well. Go for bell pepper, onion, fennel, carrot, tomato, or mushrooms

Want to make this vegan sandwich healthier?

Choose whole-wheat rye or sourdough bread. Or a gluten-free, if you prefer

Cut down on the amount of oil in the recipe - instead of oil add a little extra water to the ricotta, and marinate the antipasti with only a tablespoon of oil

Add more spring veggies to your sandwich. Use for example grilled asparagus, baby broccoli, or carrots.

Are you looking for a more indulgent version of this vegan sandwich?

Choose an artisan or homemade bread or baguette for the recipe

Spread 2-3 spoons of vegan butter over the baguette right when it comes out of the oven

Add a few slices of veggie bacon or deli slices to the sandwich

Baguette with Horseradish ‘Ricotta’ and Antipasti

Prep time: 10 mins

Baking time: 5 mins

for each baguette (serves 2)

Ingredients

1 baguette

2 tbsp mustard

2 tbsp vegan butter

1/4 cup of chopped, mixed herbs (such as parsley, basil, oregano, chives, etc)

1/4 cup horseradish ‘ricotta’ (recipe below)

1 cup of arugula or mixed spring greens

10-15 slices antipasti (recipe below)

1/2 cucumber, thinly sliced lengthwise

Instructions

Cut the baguette in half lengthwise. Bake at 360 F/180 C for about 5 minutes, or until toasted. Mix together mustard, butter, and herbs, then spread the mixture on one side of the baguette. Spread horseradish ‘ricotta’ on the other side. Top baguette with arugula, antipasti, and cucumber slices. Cut the baguette in half to serve.

For the Horseradish ‘Ricotta’:

Prep time: 5 mins

Ingredients

1 cup of cashews, soaked

1-2 oz/30-60 g fresh, grated horseradish (depending on how strong you like it)

3 tbsp nutritional yeast

2 tbsp olive oil

1 lemon, juiced

1 tbsp white wine vinegar

1 tsp miso paste

6 oz/170 g tofu

salt, pepper

Instructions

Add soaked cashews, horseradish, nutritional yeast, olive oil, lemon juice, vinegar, and miso paste to a blender or food processor, and process until very creamy. Add a few tablespoons of water to reach a creamy, but still thick consistency. Crumble or grate tofu into a bowl. Add cashew cream and mix well together. Place in the fridge for at least 30 minutes.

For the Eggplant and Zucchini Antipasti:

Prep time: 10 mins

Cook time: 30 mins

Marinating time: 2 hours (minimum)

Ingredients

1 zucchini

1 eggplant

1/4 cup of olive oil

1 lemon, juiced

3 cloves of garlic, minced

1 tbsp fresh thyme leaves

1 tbsp chopped, fresh rosemary

salt, pepper

Instructions

Slice zucchini and eggplant into 1/3 inch / 1 cm rounds. Place them on a single layer on a baking tray, and brush with a little oil. Roast at 360 F/180 C for about 30 minutes, or until slightly browned. Meanwhile mix together the rest of the oil, lemon juice, garlic, herbs, and a pinch of salt and pepper. Once veggies are cooked, add them immediately to the marinade and stir to cover every piece. Let the mixture marinate at room temperature for at least 2 hours.

Nutritionals

Calories 693 | Total Fat 46.7g | Saturated Fat 7.4g | Cholesterol 0mg | Sodium 2771mg | Total Carbohydrates 56.8g | Dietary Fiber 17.9g | Total Sugars 15.5g | Protein 23g | Caclium 491mg | Iron 9mg | Potassium 1519mg |