As restaurants across New York City have pivoted to take-out and delivery-only in the wake of coronavirus, some of our favorite plant-based haunts are keeping our stomachs full during these trying times. (Worth noting: Ordering delivery can be more wallet-friendly than you think: Most third-party delivery sites are waiving delivery fees right now.) For times when you don’t feel like cooking up a vegan storm support a local eatery with your patronage. We hear meals from any of the below pair really well with these vegan documentaries on Netflix.

1. Night Music, 111 E 7th Street

This self-proclaimed exotic vegetable bar is a treat for your tastebuds with seasonal Indian cuisine that fuses together modern and classic dishes. We can’t get enough of the vegan Cacio e Pepe dumplings, the Patty Melt, the Cauliflower Tacos, and the Crispy Eggplant Lasagne, but discover your favorites and report back. Feel even better about your order: Night Music will also be helping their local communities by providing free vegan lunches to public school children, Monday to Friday from 12- 2 pm through their parent company, Derossi Global, which also owns Honeybee’s and Avant Garden. There is a GoFundMe page if you’d like to help the efforts.

See the menu and more information on Night Music’s website here and call (646)-767-0476 for 20% off your food order. Inquire about discounted alcoholic beverages. You can also order through other delivery partners.

3. Honeybee’s, 95 Avenue A

Honeybee's is a whiskey-centric oasis brimming with mouthwatering vegan ‘cue. Our suggestions? The pulled pork, chorizo dog, and can’t-step-away queso-chorizo dip.

See the menu and more information on Honeybee’s website here and call (212)-614-6818 for 20% off your food order. Inquire about discounted alcoholic beverages. You can also order through other delivery partners.

3. Chopt Creative Salad Co., Various locations

When the craving for a rainbow-colored salad hits (always), Chopt is at the ready. We swoon over the Mexicali vegan salad, but you can’t go wrong with your go-to customized salad. Pro-tip: Save on salads by adding pantry staples like beans, olives, and artichoke hearts at home and you can likely stretch one salad into two meals. Worth noting: Chopt will continue to support their community by creating a Founders Fund to help all team members impacted by the coronavirus crises and by providing both aid and also free meals to employees and their families.

Currently, Chopt is waiving delivery fees in New York City. As of press time, the 23rd Street, 43rd Street, 51st Street, Spring Street, Union Square, Upper East Side, Upper West Side, and Varick Street locations are open for pickup and delivery. Search for a store location near you and order through Chopt’s website here.

4. Beyond Sushi, Various locations

NYC’s favorite plant-based sushi eatery is now offering a delivery menu that’s, well, beyond sushi. The beloved rolls may be off the menu for now, but you’ll be grateful for familiar selections like the kefta kebabs, kale ravioli, and their signature chocolate chip cookies. Best of all, the majority of the menu features items that can be easily stored, frozen, and reheated to help make life right now a little bit easier when you don’t feel like cooking.

See the menu on Beyond Sushi’s website here and call (718)-606-2179 or email catering@beyondsushinyc.com to place your order with free delivery and no order minimums.

5. Avant Garden, 130 E 7th Street

With a menu divided into three categories: Cold, toast and hot, we strongly encourage an order that involves all three: First, order the avocado salad with carrot ginger dressing, crispy rice, miso glaze and blistered shishito. Then, go ahead and add the toast with spinach artichoke purée, black truffle vinaigrette, jicama, and cashew to your order. Finally, finish out your trifecta with the scorched cauliflower with toasted garlic and fried capers, and cauliflower purée. FYI: There’s a GoFundMe page to help with relief for the restaurant’s staff if you’d like to help more.

See the menu and more information on Avant Garden’s website here and call (646)-922-7948 for 20% off your food order. Inquire about discounted alcoholic beverages.

6. Harold's, 2 Renwick Street

The breakfast chia seed pudding is the kind of thing you’ll dream about for days. For lunch or dinner, we’re all about the Impossible Burger with french fries and cucumber salad. Ideal if you’re sharing your quarantine-life digs with an omnivore, Harold’s keeps 50% of its breakfast menus and at least 25% of lunch and dinner menus reserved for creative plant-based options.

You can call Harold's and place your order at (646)-828-8668 or order on Seamless, GrubHub, Postmates and Uber Eats.

7. Sam's Crispy Chicken, Delivery Only

Desperate times call for fried chicken, even for the plant-based set. This virtual restaurant—which also has locations in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Francisco, Chicago, and New York city—features a menu section devoted to the Quorn Chik'n (an 100% plant-based protein substitute) Sandwich section featuring vegan hits like the "Spicy Cluck Norris” and the "Holy Chick Fried Chik'n" served up on plant-based brioche buns.

Order on DoorDash or through other delivery partners.