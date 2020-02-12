7 Bakeries to Surprise Your Loved One With Vegan Pastries for Valentine’s Day

This month is the time for hearts and flowers, love and consideration, but what if the object of your affection holds no love for dairy, is gluten intolerant or has gone plant-based for his or her health? No need to skip the sweets. Here is a list of bakeries that offer vegan cupcakes, cookies and more, just in time to make you most thoughtful Valentine of them all.

1. Erin McKenna's Bakery: Gluten-Free, Vegan, Soy-free Bakery in LA, Santa Monica, NYC, and FL.

This cute bakery focuses on serving the unserved: People with gluten, soy, dairy, and egg allergies. They have everything from donuts, cakes, scones, cookies, baking mixes and more appropriately, an entire menu dedicated to Valentine's Day. There's nothing sweeter than surprising your loved ones with a box of heart-shaped cookies that spell out "I love you" and thanks to the bakery's customization, you can even add their name.

Erin Mckenna's Bakery does not mess around with the presentation. I like to compare it to the feeling when you see the iconic Tiffany Blue Box but this one is pink, tied with a ribbon and loaded with sweet vegan treats.

The Beet couldn't resist so we checked out the location in Los Angeles. Watch the video above to see which sweet treats we tried and how desirable they look.

You can smell this delicious bakery from outside (the door is always cracked open because of the long lines). Make sure you get to Voodoo donuts early!

This popular donut shop has a beautiful display of vegan that will make your mouth water. The flavors vary greatly, so you can be sure they will have a donut for everyone. The Beet went to the location in Austin because we overheard a local raving about the "Old Dirty Bastard" which is a plain donut with chocolate filling, chocolate frosting, sprinkled Oreos, and peanut butter drizzle.

We asked the employee to give us the best three vegan donuts and right away she handed us the Old Dirty Bastard, Peanut Butter and Jelly, and the Voodoo doll. Watch he video above to see Caitee's reaction of these delightful donuts.

This New York City restaurant always has a bakery case brimming with a full assortment of delicious cakes, pies, cookies and cupcakes. If there's one thing you don't want to miss it's their decadent Carrot Cake which has pineapple chunks and walnuts-- a flavor combination that cannot be beaten.You can't go wrong with any of the desserts but for Valentine's Day, the raw cashew cheesecake with strawberry icing is a must, and if you call ahead, you can buy the whole pie!

The Cinnamon Snail is a food truck but has one stationary in Pennsy Hall, inside Madison Square Garden. You will be shocked at how large the cinnamon rolls are, you can pull apart the dough so easily, and we recommend heating them up (you can share it between three people).

The donuts are also a popular hit and have enormous toppings. The Oreo donut has chunks of cookies on top and the coconut flavor has real shaved coconuts and almonds. You will be completely surprised that everything is vegan, their sweets have a buttery taste, and will melt in your mouth.

If you love healthy baked goods made out of whole foods this bakery will blow you away. Meet The Source only uses raw ingredients. The most popular items of vegan items on the menu include cakes and bliss balls. You won't even believe the cookie dough cake and bliss balls are vegan. Gluten-free desserts are also available for those with allergies!

Even though Meet the Source is located in Costa Mesa, California it doesn't mean non-locals can't try their sweets out. The bliss balls are available online order in a variety pack of cookie dough, strawberry, and mint chip.

If you love handcrafted doughnuts, check out Peaceful Provisions in Peekskill, New York. A monthly doughnut menu gives customers a wide range of unique flavors that are all vegan. The upcoming Valentine's Day menu is filled with playful names and even tastier doughnuts. The "I <3 U Berry Much Pop-Tart Doughnut" is perfect for anyone who loves berries. One of The Beet's fans, Sun Sachs, described the doughnuts both as "outrageous and high end with the best fillings!"

French macarons are the perfect Valentine's Day sweet to give your loved one. If you're in the Beverly Hills area, head to Ladurée for plant-based macaroons. Chef Matthew Kenney teamed up with Ladurée to create a classic macaron that is completely plant-based. Ladurée also has a complete menu of sandwiches and dishes to accompany your tea. For anyone not a fan of macarons, try out the plant-based traditional and rose croissants. The "pain au chocolate" is for anyone who loves a warm chocolate Viennoiserie.

Beverly Hills is the first and only Ladurée location (right now) to have plant-based macarons. Keep on the lookout as they plan to offer plant-based options to more locations around the world.