Actor Zac Efron has come a long way since shooting hoops on the basketball court to impress Garberiella as Troy Bolton in High School Musical. The star who was once every fifteen-year-old girl's crush has also saved lives in Baywatch, miraculously transformed into a teenager in 17 Again, and played the fearless frat president Teddy in Neighbors.

With every new role, Efron steals the show as the most charming character, but the role he is now most known for is turning to a vegan diet to help him with his fitness and exercise routine. Efron's chiseled muscles were on full display back in 2014 when he showed off his lean physique during his shirtless speech at the MTV Movie Awards. Since then, he has gone vegan and explains that it's better for his routine and his body.

Efron admits he is "just like everyone else" in an interview with Teen Vogue where he shared his grooming routine and life advice. "I wake up, look in the mirror, and I see the imperfections and the bags under my eyes, and think, "Oh, man, is this really the best I've ever looked? I'm getting older? What the heck?” Efron, 32, explained how he searched for the diet that would make him feel and look his best and it was vegan, which he has followed for two years now.

Switching to a vegan diet has been "brilliant" for his exercise routine

"I've been experimenting with eating purely vegan," Efron explained back in 2018. "That's completely changed the way that my body works, and the way that I metabolize food, the way it turns into energy– and the way that I sleep. It's been brilliant. It’s been great for my exercise, and great for my routine."

"When I haven't had a shave or been to the barbershop, people who get close to me will say "Dude, what's on your mustache?” And it will be the leftover smoothie I drank an hour ago before all of my meetings, which nobody chose to tell me about." Efron says, "I kind of just relax with it all. I don’t really care as much anymore."

The Beet found Efron's "spark smoothie" which he shared on his Instagram. The healthy smoothie is full of superfoods, plant-based milk, fiber, potassium, healthy fat. (He adds the occasional bit of honey hen in Australia because "it tastes so good," but if you are an ethical vegan, swap it out for agave for the same sweet taste. See below for the full recipe.