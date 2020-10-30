Whole Foods has partnered with Chef Chloe Coscarelli to make your plant-based Thanksgiving as easy as Vegan Pumpkin Pie. Starting November 1st, Whole Foods will offer a prepared vegan meal for two diners created by Chef Chloe, the founder of the plant-based fast-food restaurant by Chloe. For $40, you can pre-order Chloe’s Vegan Meal for 2, which includes plant-based versions of holiday classics like Cremini Mushroom Roast with Mushroom Gravy, Miso Creamed Greens, Coconut Sweet Potato Casserole, Jalapeño Cornbread Dressing, and Pumpkin Curry Soup.

Chef Chloe recently held a virtual baking class with Whole Foods, where she explained why the Cremini Mushroom Roast is her go-to meat-free main dish, explaining, "It's an incredible alternative to turkey or a regular meat roast if you have anyone at your table who wants to eat less meat. I happen to love all meat alternatives, but sometimes, people who are eating plant-based for the first time during the holiday season are a little weirded out by meat alternatives. So, because this is made from mushrooms, onions, carrots, and amazing thyme, and nice herbs, it's a nice intro dish if you’re trying to appeal to a wider audience."

Figuring out what to serve at Thanksgiving can cause tension between plant-based eaters and friends or relatives who spend the whole year looking forward to their turkey. In the same baking class, Chloe had great advice for anyone trying to incorporate more plant-based dishes on the Thanksgiving table this year, saying, “People get so excited about food, especially when you’re excited about it, so if I were you, I would draw less of the attention away from ‘we're not having turkey this year,’ and more like ‘hey I'm so excited about this main dish that I really want to make for everyone or buy from Whole Foods, and it's delicious."

If you’re already dreading the post-kitchen cleanup and looking for an easy, delicious plant-based solution, you can place an order for Chloe’s “Vegan Meal for Two” starting now. However, if you’re someone that start bookmarking plant-based holiday recipes in September, check out our vegan Thanksgiving Menu. No matter what you’re feeling this Thanksgiving, there’s a plant-based solution out there that even the most committed turkey lovers will enjoy.