Only a few fast-casual chains in America prioritize serving fresh, healthy, and locally sourced ingredients. Sweetgreen's founders first decided to open Sweetgreen when they attended Georgetown University and noticed a scarcity of affordable, healthy food options. They decided to start a business where "quality was never sacrificed for convenience," and now there are nearly 900 locations of America's favorite salad chain.

Sweetgreen's core mission is to build "healthier communities by connecting people to real food." Despite offering several animal proteins and dairy options, the health-centric chain aims to provide sustainable, health-conscious menu items, most of which can be made into vegan entrees that are both filling and nutritious. And that's not to mention how addictively tasty the salads and bowls are.

And there's something on the menu for everyone. Whether you are looking for a light meal or a protein-heavy salad, Sweetgreen's vegan options cater to every customer's tastebuds. The menu is highly customizable, so depending on the day, you can always pick a new variation of ingredients to add to your bowl. Here's everything that's vegan at Sweetgreen.

Everything That's Vegan at Sweetgreen.

Sweetgreen's Signature Salads and Vegan Bowls

Crispy Rice Bowl: Order with no chicken and add either tofu or mushrooms in its place! The Crispy Rice bowl comes with raw carrots, cucumber, cilantro, roasted almond, crispy rice, arugula, lime, and shredded cabbage served on a bed of warm wild rice. The bowl comes with a spicy cashew dressing.

Chicken & Brussels: Even though chicken is in the name, it's easy to substitute meat for tofu, chickpeas, or mushrooms. The bowl comes with roasted Brussels sprouts, apples, roasted almonds, spring mix, chopped romaine, and roasted sweet potatoes served with a cranberry maple vinaigrette.

Guacamole Greens: Order with no chicken! Replace it with mushrooms or chickpeas instead. The Guacamole greens bowl comes with avocado, red onions, tomatoes, tortilla chips, spring mix, chopped romaine, lime, and shredded cabbage topped with a lime cilantro jalapeno vinaigrette.

Shroomami: This fully vegan option comes with roasted sesame tofu, warm portobello mix, raw beets, cucumbers, basil, sunflower seeds, shredded kale, and warm wild rice. The bowl is served with miso sesame ginger dressing.

Curry Cauliflower (Seasonal): Order with tofu or mushrooms instead of chicken. This specialty menu item is packed with curry roasted cauliflower, raisins, warm quinoa, arugula, and shredded cabbage, topped with Sweetgreen hot sauce and peppercorn tahini dressing.

Customize Your Favorite Salad at Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen is extremely customer-friendly, offering one of the most customizable fast food experiences possible. Customers can pick and choose their favorite ingredients to craft their own salad, fit for their personal tastes. Here's everything that you can put on your customized salad!

Plant-Based Proteins at Sweetgreen

Chickpeas

Roasted Sesame Tofu

Warm Portobello Mix

Lentils

Vegan Toppings at Sweetgreen

Apples

Basil

Blackening Spice

Bread

Cucumber

Crispy Rice

Hot Roasted Sweet Potatoes

Pickled Carrots and Celery

Raw Carrots

Raw Beet

Red Onion

Shredded Cabbage

Spicy Sunflower Seeds

Spicy Broccoli

Toasted Almonds

Tomatoes

Tortilla Chips

Za'atar Breadcrumbs

Bases for Salads & Bowls

Arugula

Baby Spinach

Chopped Romaine

Shredded Kale

Spring Mix

Warm Wild Rice

Warm Quinoa

Seasonal Ingredients

Curry Roasted Cauliflower

Cranberry Maple Vinaigrette

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

Roasted Corn & Peppers

Peppercorn Tahina Dressing

Dairy-Free Dressings at Sweetgreen

Lime Cilantro Jalapeno Vinaigrette

Miso Sesame Ginger Dressing

Pesto Vinaigrette

Spicy Cashew Dressing

Spicy Cashew Pesto

Sweetgreen Hot Sauce

Umami Seasoning

Dairy-Free Drinks at Sweetgreen

Jasmine Green Tea

Hibiscus Clove Tea

Health-Ade Kombucha

Rise Brewing Co. Cold Brew

Spindrift Sparkling Water Raspberry

Spindrift Sparking Water Grapefruit

Spindrift Sparkling Water Lime

Eating Plant-Based for the Planet

Sweetgreen is committed to becoming carbon neutral by the end of 2027, further establishing itself as one of the most eco-conscious chains in the United States. The company claims that the plant-forward menu already makes its menu 30 percent less carbon-intensive than the average American meal. The company even states that its locally sourced foods help lower its overall emissions by 40 percent in contrast to industry standards.

And choosing a plant-based diet in general helps you reduce your environmental footprint. By following a plant-based diet, consumers could help reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 61 percent.

Eating plant-based twice a week for a year is the equivalent of planting 14 billion trees by helping minimize land use and reversing deadly greenhouse gas emissions

Eating plant-based helps foster biodiversity and protect approximately 626 species from losing habitable areas.

Cows are responsible for 40 percent of global methane emissions

