What We’re Cooking This Weekend: Vegan Vegetable Coconut Curry
Let’s welcome 2021 with open arms and start the new year with a nutritious, easy, and delicious recipe. This Vegan Vegetable Coconut Curry is packed with good-for-you plants and is perfect if you need to whip up an easy and quick dinner, especially if you are going plant-based as your New Year's resolution. The spices in combination with the vegetables give you a flavourful hearty and healthy dish.
If you want to also make this even more nutritious, you can add in some chickpeas or lentils to turn this dish into a high protein meal. If you’re trying to cut down on your calories you can also switch the canned coconut milk to low-fat canned coconut milk. With all the delicious ways you can make this dish, we hope you give it a try!
Prep Time: 10 Min
Cook Time: 20 Min
Overall Time: 30 Min
Vegan Vegetable Coconut Curry
Appetizer for 4-6 people
Ingredients
- 2 Tbsp Oil
- 1 Small Onion, finely diced
- 2 Cloves Garlic, minced
- 1 ¼ Cup White Potato, cubed
- ½ Head Cauliflower Florets
- 2 Cups Mushrooms
- 1 Large Carrot, thickly sliced
- 1 Tbsp Curry Powder
- ½ Tbsp Garam Masala
- ½ Tsp Paprika
- ½ Tsp Salt
- ½ Tsp Black Pepper
- ¼ Tsp Cumin
- ¼ Tsp Ground Ginger
- ¼ Tsp Pepper Flakes (optional)
- 1 -2 Tbsp Tomato Paste
- 14 Oz Canned Diced Tomatoes
- 14 Oz Canned Coconut Milk
- Handful Fresh Kale, roughly chopped
Instructions
- Heat up your oil in a large pan or pot. Once hot, add in your onions and garlic and saute for 3-5 minutes or until onions become translucent. Add your potatoes, cauliflower, mushrooms, and carrots. Saute for 5 minutes.
- Add your curry powder, garam masala, paprika, salt, black pepper, cumin, ground ginger, and pepper flakes. Mix around until veggies are fully coated. Add your tomato Paste and mix again until combined.
- Add your canned diced tomatoes and canned coconut milk, stir until combined. Bring to a simmer and simmer for 10-15 minutes. Add your kale and mix it in until wilted. Taste for any adjustments to seasonings. Serve with a side of basmati rice and enjoy!