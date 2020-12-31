What We’re Cooking This Weekend: Vegan Vegetable Coconut Curry

Let’s welcome 2021 with open arms and start the new year with a nutritious, easy, and delicious recipe. This Vegan Vegetable Coconut Curry is packed with good-for-you plants and is perfect if you need to whip up an easy and quick dinner, especially if you are going plant-based as your New Year's resolution. The spices in combination with the vegetables give you a flavourful hearty and healthy dish.

If you want to also make this even more nutritious, you can add in some chickpeas or lentils to turn this dish into a high protein meal. If you’re trying to cut down on your calories you can also switch the canned coconut milk to low-fat canned coconut milk. With all the delicious ways you can make this dish, we hope you give it a try!

Prep Time: 10 Min

Cook Time: 20 Min

Overall Time: 30 Min