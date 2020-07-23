What We’re Cooking This Weekend: Vegan Paella

Paella is a traditional Spanish dish made with all kinds of seafood served over rice, but this vegan spin on the favorite instead uses veggies like bell pepper and mushrooms to give it a “meaty” texture. This recipe is really easy and can be made in less than an hour, perfect if you ever need to whip up a delicious meal.

The key to a good paella is using the right rice, preferably Arborio rice. Another key ingredient to this recipe is a spice called saffron. However, I understand if you don’t want to get a hold of this ingredient: Good quality saffron is one of the most expensive ingredients out there. So, if you don’t want to use saffron you can substitute this ingredient for turmeric. You won’t get the same flavor profile you get with saffron but you’ll still get that beautiful color and there are so many health benefits to turmeric that you might even prefer to use it instead. Whatever you decide to use, this Vegan Paella is guaranteed to turn out delicious!