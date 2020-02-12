What We’re Cooking This Weekend: Vegan Chocolate Mousse
Can you really call it a Valentine's Day celebration without chocolate? To some, buying a box of chocolates from the store seems like a cop-out, and finding an assortment of vegan chocolates locally can be harder than you'd think (we rounded up our favorites here). After impressing your date with a romantic home-cooked dinner (Vegan Scallops over Risotto perhaps?), you’re going to want to end the night with something that can match the wow-factor of your date.
Are you ready for possibly the easiest dessert you’ll ever make in your life? You can count the number of ingredients on one hand, and the same goes for the number of steps to make this recipe. This Vegan Chocolate Mousse is the perfect way to top off your Valentine's dinner and it’s a lot healthier than most desserts because the secret ingredient is silken tofu! Don’t worry, you won’t even taste it but please make sure that you use silken tofu, which will ensure your chocolate mousse is smooth. Although this is a healthy dessert, it's just as decadent and delicious as any other, so don't be afraid to indulge.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 15oz Block of Silken Tofu
- 3 Tbsp Maple Syrup
- 1 Tsp Vanilla Extract
- 1 ¼ Cup good quality Vegan Dark Chocolate, chopped
- Pinch of Salt
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Place your tofu, maple syrup, vanilla extract, and salt in a blender. Blend until smooth.
- Melt your chocolate over a double boiler or in the microwave in 30-second increments. Once your chocolate is fully melted and smooth add it to the blender.
- Blend until tofu mixture and chocolate is evenly combined, scraping down the sides if you need to.
- Transfer your mousse to a ceramic bowl or a nice glass and let it chill in the fridge for 2 hours.
- Garnish with some coconut whipped cream, fresh fruits, crushed nuts, or any toppings you like. Enjoy!!