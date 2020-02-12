What We’re Cooking This Weekend: Vegan Chocolate Mousse

Can you really call it a Valentine's Day celebration without chocolate? To some, buying a box of chocolates from the store seems like a cop-out, and finding an assortment of vegan chocolates locally can be harder than you'd think (we rounded up our favorites here). After impressing your date with a romantic home-cooked dinner (Vegan Scallops over Risotto perhaps?), you’re going to want to end the night with something that can match the wow-factor of your date.

Are you ready for possibly the easiest dessert you’ll ever make in your life? You can count the number of ingredients on one hand, and the same goes for the number of steps to make this recipe. This Vegan Chocolate Mousse is the perfect way to top off your Valentine's dinner and it’s a lot healthier than most desserts because the secret ingredient is silken tofu! Don’t worry, you won’t even taste it but please make sure that you use silken tofu, which will ensure your chocolate mousse is smooth. Although this is a healthy dessert, it's just as decadent and delicious as any other, so don't be afraid to indulge.

INGREDIENTS:

1 15oz Block of Silken Tofu

3 Tbsp Maple Syrup

1 Tsp Vanilla Extract

1 ¼ Cup good quality Vegan Dark Chocolate, chopped

Pinch of Salt

INSTRUCTIONS: