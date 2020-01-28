What We’re Cooking This Weekend: Easy Lentil Curry (Daal)

If you asked me what my favorite cuisines are, Indian food is definitely in my top three. I am a sucker for curry dishes as they are easy to make, packed with flavor and the leftovers often become more flavorful as the ingredients and spices have time to get acquainted. This makes it the perfect meal to make in bulk! One of my favorite curries to make is a Daal, which is simply a lentil curry.

This Daal is a delicious one-pot recipe and can be made in less than one hour. that is packed with good-for-you spices such as anti-inflammatory turmeric and high in protein from the lentils. I use dry red lentils as they cook quickly compared to other dry legumes, but you can use any kind of lentil you want, even canned if you're short on time, but you definitely get more bang for your buck when you buy dry lentils in bulk.

Prep Time: 10 min

Cook Time: 30 Min

Total Time: 40 Min

INGREDIENTS:

1 Cup Dry Lentils

1 Large Onion, chopped

1 Cup Carrots, finely diced

3 Cloves of Garlic, minced

2 Tsp Ginger, minced

1 Red Chili Pepper, finely diced

1 Tbsp Tamari Sauce, Soy Sauce also works

1 ½ Tsp Cumin

1 Tsp Turmeric

1 Tbsp Curry Powder

3 Cups Water

½ of a 400ml Can of Coconut Milk

1 Tbsp Coriander, chopped

Salt and Pepper to taste

INSTRUCTIONS: