What We’re Cooking This Weekend: Crispy Fried Cajun Tofu
This Crispy Fried Cajun Tofu recipe is jam-packed with spices, pops with flavor, and is definitely something you will want to make time and time again.
We will be using a technique called a shallow fry, which is basically the lighter form of deep-frying by just using enough oil to fully cover the bottom of your pan. I recommend using avocado oil when frying, and in general, because it has a much higher burning point than most oils, meaning it can reach higher temperatures before the compounds in the oil denature.
This recipe is delicious and can be served with rice and veggies or, to stick to the comfort food theme, paired with another recipe we’ve made, Sweet Potato Mac & Cheese.
Crispy Fried Cajun Tofu
Prep Time: 10 Min
Cook Time: 20 Min
Total Time: 30 min
Ingredients
- Block (15oz) Extra Firm Tofu
- ½ Cup Non-Dairy Milk
- 2-3 Tbsp Cornstarch
- 1 Cup All-Purpose Flour
- ¼ Cup Cornstarch
- 1 Tsp Smoked Paprika
- 1 Tsp Cayenne Pepper
- 1 Tsp Dried Oregano
- ½ Tsp Black Pepper
- ½ Tsp Salt
- ¼ Tsp Chili Flakes
- 1 Cup Avocado Oil, for frying
Instructions
- Drain, press, and dry your tofu. Cut into 1 cm thick triangles, or whatever shape you prefer. Set aside.
- Prep your dredge station by adding non-dairy milk and 2-3 tbsp cornstarch to a shallow dish. Mix it until combined and set aside. In a separate shallow dish, add your flour, ¼ cup cornstarch, smoked paprika, cayenne pepper, oregano, black pepper, salt, and chili flakes. Mix until combined and set aside.
- Assemble your dredge station by having your tofu, your wet mixture, your dry mixture, and another plate to place your coated tofu, all next to each other. Coat your tofu piece in the wet mixture, then coat it in the dry mixture, back into the wet mixture, and then back again into the dry mixture. This is called a double dredge and will give you extra crispy tofu when fried. Repeat this step until all your tofu pieces are coated.
- In a large pan, heat up 1 cup of oil over medium heat. Depending on how big your pan is you may need a bit more oil. The rule of thumb is to use enough to cover the bottom of the pan and should be about 0.5-1cm deep. Once your oil is hot, add your tofu pieces into the pan and cook for 1-2 minutes on each side or until golden brown. Be sure not to overcrowd your pan with tofu pieces. Depending on how much tofu you can fit you may need to cook in batches.
- Remove your tofu from the oil and set aside on a plate with a paper towel. Garnish with some fresh herbs, serve with some rice, and veggies. Or if you want something truly special, serve it with a side of our Sweet Potato Mac & Cheese recipe.Enjoy!