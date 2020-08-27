What We’re Cooking This Weekend: Crispy Fried Cajun Tofu

This Crispy Fried Cajun Tofu recipe is jam-packed with spices, pops with flavor, and is definitely something you will want to make time and time again.

We will be using a technique called a shallow fry, which is basically the lighter form of deep-frying by just using enough oil to fully cover the bottom of your pan. I recommend using avocado oil when frying, and in general, because it has a much higher burning point than most oils, meaning it can reach higher temperatures before the compounds in the oil denature.

This recipe is delicious and can be served with rice and veggies or, to stick to the comfort food theme, paired with another recipe we’ve made, Sweet Potato Mac & Cheese.