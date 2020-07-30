What We’re Cooking This Weekend: Sweet Potato Vegan Mac & Cheese

Imagine a creamy sauce with loads of cheesy flavor that's made with vegetables. This rich dish uses sweet potato and whole foods to mimic mac and cheese, without any dairy or overly processed ingredients to achieve a decadent, rich, "cheesy" sauce that's packed with good-for-you ingredients like Vitamin B12, thanks to nutritional yeast. This dairy-free recipe is also very allergen-friendly, and can easily be made nut-free if you use non-dairy milk such as soy or oat milk, and be made gluten-free if you just sub out the pasta for gluten-free chickpea or lentil pasta.

If you’re ever craving mac & cheese but want a healthy version that tastes just as good, this recipe has got you covered!