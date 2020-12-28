We all want to start off 2021 right, and achieve our healthiest versions of ourselves. This plan is everything you need to get back on track! So skip all the junk food, ditch the meat and dairy, and you'll feel and look better in a matter of days! If you're eager to clean up your act and your diet, going plant-based for 28 days is the best way to do it–and this plan is perfect for you.

The Beet's 28 Day Plant-Based Plan is a perfect balance of 4 delicious weeks of healthy recipes that are plant-based, full of antioxidants, easy to prepare, and delicious.

On this 28 day plan, free of charge, you'll receive three delicious, plant-based recipes a day (breakfast, lunch, and dinner) in your inbox every morning, along with an expert tip-of-the-day, to ensure you're successful and to help you stay on track. You'll also get regular online support at The Beet's 28-Day Plant-Based Plan Facebook page, and a handy shopping list to make it even easier to plan the week of healthy eating ahead.

Signed up? Congratulations! Your health is your priority, and by ditching the diets & going plant-based you're choosing to start 2021 on the path to total wellbeing.

By signing up for The Beet's 28 Day Healthy Plant-Based Plan you've just taken the first step on the path to better health, weight loss, and having more energy.

Everything in this plan is free: The 40+ recipes, the daily expert tips, the morning newsletters, and the 4 weekly shopping lists! You'll get it all here at The Beet and in your mailbox sent to you every morning at 9 a.m. ET.

If you want to purchase the 77-page e-book and get the entire program all in one convenient place, you can unlock it and more great bonus content (including a Zoom nutrition group session, an online cooking demo, two motivating workout videos)

Here is Your First Shopping List, to Buy Everything You Need for Week 1

We want to make it even easier for you to get started. Check out the shopping list and take it to the store! Want more great content? Be sure you have signed up for the daily emails.

What you'll get on the FREE 28-Day Plant-Based Plan:

40+ delicious healthy plant-based recipes

4 Shopping lists, one for each week

Expert tips, one for every day for 28 days

Community support in an exclusive FB group

Daily newsletters to help you stay on track

Unlock the Premium 28-Day Plant-Based Plan for $9.95 and you'll also receive:

A 77-page e-book that you can print out and keep handy

2 customized video workouts from our contributing trainers

1 cooking demo from recipe developer Britt Berlin, of The Banana Diaries

1 digital session (in a group) with a plant-based Registered Dietician

Plus everything listed above in the free plan. You need this!

If you want the entire plan, of 40+ recipes, 28 tips, 4 shopping lists, all in one convenient place, upgrade to purchase the 28-Day Plant-Based Plan e-Book for a one-time fee of $9.95. You'll also get lots of bonus content, including a month-long progress tracker, an online nutrition session with a registered dietician (invitation to you and other dieters sent by zoom), a healthy plant-based cooking demo from Britt Berlin, the founder of the popular blog, The Banana Diaries, and two exclusive workouts from The Beet's contributing fitness trainers, Berto Calkins and Caroline Deisler.

A Plant-based Approach has been shown to be healthier, and lead to lower BMI

Eat this way (vegetables, fruits, legumes, whole grains, seeds, nuts, and more) for 28 days and we promise you'll feel great, have more energy, lose weight, and be on the way to a healthier lifestyle. Studies have shown that eating a mostly plant-based diet of fruits and vegetables, legumes, nuts and seeds, whole grains, and no junk food or packaged goods loaded with added sugar while avoiding animal product like meat and dairy leads to a lower risk of certain cancers, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, and makes it easier for you to lose weight, on a heart-healthy diet.

Get the 77-page e-book for $9.95 with bonus materials like a progress tracker, and you'll be able to unlock all the content you need in one place.

But even if you choose the free 28-day plant-based plan, we will be here every step of the way to help you achieve your health goals.

With The Beet's 28-Day Plant-Based plan, you get everything you need to start your happy, healthy New Year! Here's to you and your commitment to a healthier 2021!

Join the Facebook group here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1778946968936045