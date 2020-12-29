Your 28 Plant-Based Plan Starts Here: Here’s Your Shopping List for Week One
Now that you've decided to start eating plant-based, you may be wondering what to buy at the grocery store. Your 28 Day Plant-Based Plan has you covered! We compiled a list of all the ingredients you need for each week of the plan.
Condiments & Oils
- Extra virgin olive oil
- Coconut oil
- Pesto
- ½ cup sauerkraut
- Tomato paste
- Tamari
- Mustard
Liquid
- 1 cup dry white wine
Seeds, Nuts & Spices
- 2 tablespoon toasted pine nuts
- Sea salt
- Black pepper
- Fennel Seeds
- Chili Pepper Flakes
- Coriander
- Smoked Paprika
- Garlic Powder
- Onion Powder
- Dried Cilantro
- 3 cups Raw Cashews
- ½ cup Nutritional Yeast
- Turmeric
- Fresh Sage
- Thyme
- Bay Leaves
- Tarragon
Vegetables
- 12 Garlic
- 14 Zucchini
- 3 cup Parsley
- 5 cup Kale
- Basil
- Baby spinach
- 2 red onion
- 4 cup mushrooms
- 1 head Cauliflower
- 1 onion
- 2 yellow potato
- 10 shallots
Refrigerated
- 2 container of non-dairy yogurt
- Vegan parmesan
- Non-Dairy Milk Unsweetened
- 2 cup Vegan Butter
- 2 16 oz JUST Egg
Breakfast
- Plant-based granola
Fruits
- 1 cup fresh fruit of your choice
- Lemon
- 3 Avocado
- ½ cup cherry tomatoes
- 6 dates
- 18 sun-dried tomatoes
- 3 tomato
- 6 cups yellow cherry tomatoes
Baking
- Chickpea Flour
- 3 cups All-Purpose or Gluten-Free Baking Flour
- Arrowroot Starch
Boxed & Canned
- 4 cups pearl barley
- Vegetable stock
- 6 cups Vegetable Broth
- 3 28 oz canned Whole Peeled Tomatoes
- 3 28 oz canned Chickpeas
- 2 14 oz can Black Beans
- 2 cup Bread Crumbs
- 2 15 oz can Artichoke Hearts
- 2 15 oz can Chickpeas
- 6 slices thick whole-wheat toast