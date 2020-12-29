Your 28 Plant-Based Plan Starts Here: Here’s Your Shopping List for Week One

Now that you've decided to start eating plant-based, you may be wondering what to buy at the grocery store. Your 28 Day Plant-Based Plan has you covered! We compiled a list of all the ingredients you need for each week of the plan.

Condiments & Oils

  • Extra virgin olive oil
  • Coconut oil
  • Pesto
  • ½ cup sauerkraut
  • Tomato paste
  • Tamari
  • Mustard

Liquid

  • 1 cup dry white wine

Seeds, Nuts & Spices

  • 2 tablespoon toasted pine nuts
  • Sea salt
  • Black pepper
  • Fennel Seeds
  • Chili Pepper Flakes
  • Coriander
  • Smoked Paprika
  • Garlic Powder
  • Onion Powder
  • Dried Cilantro
  • 3 cups Raw Cashews
  • ½ cup Nutritional Yeast
  • Turmeric
  • Fresh Sage
  • Thyme
  • Bay Leaves
  • Tarragon

Vegetables

  • 12 Garlic
  • 14 Zucchini
  • 3 cup Parsley
  • 5 cup Kale
  • Basil
  • Baby spinach
  • 2 red onion
  • 4 cup mushrooms
  • 1 head Cauliflower
  • 1 onion
  • 2 yellow potato
  • 10 shallots

Refrigerated

  • 2 container of non-dairy yogurt
  • Vegan parmesan
  • Non-Dairy Milk Unsweetened
  • 2 cup Vegan Butter
  • 2 16 oz JUST Egg

Breakfast

  • Plant-based granola

Fruits

  • 1 cup fresh fruit of your choice
  • Lemon
  • 3 Avocado
  • ½ cup cherry tomatoes
  • 6 dates
  • 18 sun-dried tomatoes
  • 3 tomato
  • 6 cups yellow cherry tomatoes

Baking

  • Chickpea Flour
  • 3 cups All-Purpose or Gluten-Free Baking Flour
  • Arrowroot Starch

Boxed & Canned

  • 4 cups pearl barley
  • Vegetable stock
  • 6 cups Vegetable Broth
  • 3 28 oz canned Whole Peeled Tomatoes
  • 3 28 oz canned Chickpeas
  • 2 14 oz can Black Beans
  • 2 cup Bread Crumbs
  • 2 15 oz can Artichoke Hearts
  • 2 15 oz can Chickpeas
  • 6 slices thick whole-wheat toast
