Welcome to the Dessert of the Day! Your First Healthier Dessert: Chocolate Cake!
Thanks for signing up for Dessert of the Day!: Your 12-days of plant-based healthier dessert recipes are about to begin and make your holidays that much sweeter!
If you love sinful and fudgy recipes, made with better-for-you ingredients, you are about to receive, for free, 12-days of 'Healthier-for-You' Dessert of the Day recipes in your inbox every morning, along with three other plant-based recipe ideas to make that day. The first newsletter will come to you on Monday, December 7th.
Then every day you will get 12 days of delicious plant-based, low-sugar dessert recipes made with mostly whole foods, totally dairy-free ingredients and often they are oil-free and even gluten-free (but not all, so check before you make each one).
These desserts will be delivered straight to your inbox every morning along with three other recipes for healthier-for-you plant-based breakfasts, lunches and dinners to provide you with meals that compliment the desserts. Each newsletter will bring you four recipes to make cooking from home more delightful and delicious not to mention healthy and plant-based, so everyone in your household will be complimenting the chef this holiday season.
The desserts are the creation of plant-based recipe developer Britt Berlin, known as @the_bananadiaries on IG. She has also made follow-along videos to show you the step-by-step and every level of baker or cook can make these beautiful baked goods easily at home.
Here is your first healthier-for-you dessert, a Chocolate Peppermint Cheesecake that is so easy to make, you don't even have to bake it! Watch the video below for inspiration.
And remember: With these plant-based recipes, you can have your cake and eat healthy, too.
Raw Vegan Chocolate Peppermint Cheesecake
Serves 10
Prep time: 15 minutes
Chill time: 120 minutes
Ingredients
Crust
- 1 cup pitted Medjool dates (soaked for 4–6 hours)
- 2 cups gluten-free rolled oats
- 3/4 cup cacao powder
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1/4 tsp sea salt
- 1/3 cup coconut milk, nut milk, or water
Cheesecake Filling
- 2 cup raw cashews (soaked for 3+ hours)
- 1 cup coconut cream
- 1 cup cacao powder
- ½ cup vegan peppermint candies
- 1/2–1 large lemon (squeezed)
Instructions
- Line an 8″ springform pan with parchment paper (trick: to get the parchment paper to stick, grease the cake pan first with coconut oil and then place the parchment paper on top).
In a large food processor, add in all of the crust ingredients and blend until it forms a sticky dough.
- Press the dough into the bottom of the cake pan evenly. Set aside.
- In a large food processor, pulse the cashews and coconut cream until smooth.
- Add in cacao powder, peppermint candies, and lemon juice. Blend until smooth and creamy (there shouldn’t be any clumps of cashews).
- Pour cheesecake batter into the pan and place on an even surface in your freezer.
Freeze for at least 2 hours, or until set.
- When removing from the freezer to slice, allow the vegan chocolate cheesecake to come to room temperature for 15-20 minutes. Use a knife to wedge between the crust and the sides of the pan, then remove the springform pan sides.
- Serve with more crushed vegan peppermint candies and enjoy!