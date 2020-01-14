Day 8 Recipes for Your 21 Day Plant-Based Challenge
It's Week 2 Day 1 of Your Plant-Based Challenge And You Will Love These New Recipes
These recipes are designed to fill you up and energize you all through the day. We have compiled a breakfast, lunch, dinner and two snacks -- and for your pick of desserts check out the recipe carousel at the bottom of the 21 Day Plant-Based Challenge homepage.
Breakfast: Wake Up Call Smoothie
This smoothie only has 5 ingredients and one of them may be something you have everyday, coffee. Wake up and feel energized with this delicious drink.
Lunch: Sesame Quinoa and Tofu Thai Bowl
This sesame quinoa Thai bowl features fresh veggies, protein-packed quinoa and crispy tofu and it can be made ahead of time to pack for an easy, delicious lunch at work.
Snack 1: Pickled Cucumbers
The taste of pickled vegetables are extremely tangy which makes a great palette cleanser. Fermented foods are full of good bacteria called probiotics, these are important for gut health.
Dinner: Easy Vegan Tofu Curry
This is a very easy recipe and just like all curries, asks for multiple different spices and seasonings. There are two phases to making this dish: The first phase is cooking the tofu and the second phase is making the curry. The good thing about this recipe is you’ll be baking your tofu, which means you can cook your curry while your tofu is in the oven!
Dessert: Traditional Chocolate Chip Cookies Dipped in Almond Milk
Who doesn't love the classic taste of a chocolate chip cookie? When you go plant-based or vegan it's easy to miss your childhood favorites but these fill the bill. Made with shortening instead of butter and Hu Chocolate Chips, you and your cookie monsters won't even know they're vegan.
Breakfast:
- Coffee
- Dry oats
- Banana
- Almond butter
- Almond milk
Lunch:
- Quinoa
- A Block Extra Firm Tofu
- Broccoli
- Red Onion
- Green Onion
- Carrots
- Cilantro
- 1 lime
Dressing:
- Rice Vinegar
- Tamari or Soy Sauce
- Sesame Oil
- Sesame Seeds
- 2 Cloves Garlic
- Ginger
Snack:
- Vinegar (apple cider, white, and rice wine are all good)
- Salt
- Sliced cucumbers (about 3 cups)
Dinner:
- 1 of Block of Extra Firm Tofu
- Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- Corn Starch
- Salt
Curry
- Onions
- 3 Cloves garlic
- Ginger
- 1 Chili Pepper
- Garam Masala
- Ground Cumin
- Smoked Paprika
- Cayenne Pepper
- Turmeric
- Tomato Paste
- 1 14oz Can Diced Tomatoes
- 1 14oz Can Full Fat Coconut Milk
- 1 Handful Fresh Coriander
- Salt and pepper to taste
Dessert:
- 2 cups Four (Bob’s Red Mill Flour) *I have also used 1 cup Bob’s Red Mill Flour 1 cup oat flour
- Salt
- Baking Soda
- Baking Powder
- Vegan Shortening (I use coconut oil, but reduce to 1/2 cup)
- Pure Vanilla Extract
- Brown Sugar
- Cane Sugar
- Enjoy Life Foods Chocolate Chips (Hu Kitchen chocolate is also a great option)