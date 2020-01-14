Day 8 Recipes for Your 21 Day Plant-Based Challenge

It's Week 2 Day 1 of Your Plant-Based Challenge And You Will Love These New Recipes

These recipes are designed to fill you up and energize you all through the day. We have compiled a breakfast, lunch, dinner and two snacks -- and for your pick of desserts check out the recipe carousel at the bottom of the 21 Day Plant-Based Challenge homepage.

This smoothie only has 5 ingredients and one of them may be something you have everyday, coffee. Wake up and feel energized with this delicious drink.

This sesame quinoa Thai bowl features fresh veggies, protein-packed quinoa and crispy tofu and it can be made ahead of time to pack for an easy, delicious lunch at work.

Snack 1: Pickled Cucumbers

The taste of pickled vegetables are extremely tangy which makes a great palette cleanser. Fermented foods are full of good bacteria called probiotics, these are important for gut health.

Dinner: Easy Vegan Tofu Curry

This is a very easy recipe and just like all curries, asks for multiple different spices and seasonings. There are two phases to making this dish: The first phase is cooking the tofu and the second phase is making the curry. The good thing about this recipe is you’ll be baking your tofu, which means you can cook your curry while your tofu is in the oven!

Dessert: Traditional Chocolate Chip Cookies Dipped in Almond Milk

Who doesn't love the classic taste of a chocolate chip cookie? When you go plant-based or vegan it's easy to miss your childhood favorites but these fill the bill. Made with shortening instead of butter and Hu Chocolate Chips, you and your cookie monsters won't even know they're vegan.

Breakfast:

Coffee

Dry oats

Banana

Almond butter

Almond milk

Lunch:

Quinoa

A Block Extra Firm Tofu

Broccoli

Red Onion

Green Onion

Carrots

Cilantro

1 lime

Dressing:

Rice Vinegar

Tamari or Soy Sauce

Sesame Oil

Sesame Seeds

2 Cloves Garlic

Ginger

Snack:

V inegar (apple cider, white, and rice wine are all good)

inegar (apple cider, white, and rice wine are all good) S alt

alt Sliced cucumbers (about 3 cups) Dinner:

1 of Block of Extra Firm Tofu

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Corn Starch

Salt

Curry

Onions

3 Cloves garlic

Ginger

1 Chili Pepper

Garam Masala

Ground Cumin

Smoked Paprika

Cayenne Pepper

Turmeric

Tomato Paste

1 14oz Can Diced Tomatoes

1 14oz Can Full Fat Coconut Milk

1 Handful Fresh Coriander

Salt and pepper to taste

Dessert:

2 cups Four (Bob’s Red Mill Flour) *I have also used 1 cup Bob’s Red Mill Flour 1 cup oat flour

Salt

Baking Soda

Baking Powder

Vegan Shortening (I use coconut oil, but reduce to 1/2 cup)

Pure Vanilla Extract

Brown Sugar

Cane Sugar

Enjoy Life Foods Chocolate Chips (Hu Kitchen chocolate is also a great option)

