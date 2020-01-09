Sesame Quinoa and Tofu Thai Bowl

Sesame Quinoa Thai Bowl

This sesame quinoa Thai bowl features fresh veggies, protein-packed quinoa and crispy tofu and it can be made ahead of time to pack for an easy, delicious lunch at work.

INGREDIENTS:

1/2 Cup Quinoa

1/2 Block Extra Firm Tofu

1/2 Cup Broccoli, cut small

1/2 Red Onion, diced

1 Green Onion, diced

1/4 cup Carrots, shredded

1/4 cup Cilantro, chopped

1 lime, cut into wedges

Dressing:

1 Tbsp Rice Vinegar

1 Tbsp Tamari or Soy Sauce

1 Tbsp Sesame Oil

1 Tsp Sesame Seeds

2 Cloves Garlic, Minced

1 Tsp Ginger, minced

INSTRUCTIONS:

Cook Quinoa as instructed on the package. Set aside. Cook tofu in a non-stick pan over medium heat until browned on all sides. Seta aside. Steam broccoli florets until they soften. Set aside. For the dressing, mix all the ingredients in a small bowl until combined. In a medium bowl add the cooked quinoa, tofu, broccoli and the rest of the ingredients. Toss around until evenly mixed. Pour your dressing over it and mix until evenly coated. Serve with a lime wedge and garnish with extra cilantro. Enjoy!

Nutritional Notes:

552 calories, 34g protein, 46g carbs, 11g fiber, 30g fat