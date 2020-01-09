Sesame Quinoa and Tofu Thai Bowl
Sesame Quinoa Thai Bowl
This sesame quinoa Thai bowl features fresh veggies, protein-packed quinoa and crispy tofu and it can be made ahead of time to pack for an easy, delicious lunch at work.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1/2 Cup Quinoa
- 1/2 Block Extra Firm Tofu
- 1/2 Cup Broccoli, cut small
- 1/2 Red Onion, diced
- 1 Green Onion, diced
- 1/4 cup Carrots, shredded
- 1/4 cup Cilantro, chopped
- 1 lime, cut into wedges
Dressing:
- 1 Tbsp Rice Vinegar
- 1 Tbsp Tamari or Soy Sauce
- 1 Tbsp Sesame Oil
- 1 Tsp Sesame Seeds
- 2 Cloves Garlic, Minced
- 1 Tsp Ginger, minced
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Cook Quinoa as instructed on the package. Set aside.
- Cook tofu in a non-stick pan over medium heat until browned on all sides. Seta aside.
- Steam broccoli florets until they soften. Set aside.
- For the dressing, mix all the ingredients in a small bowl until combined.
- In a medium bowl add the cooked quinoa, tofu, broccoli and the rest of the ingredients. Toss around until evenly mixed.
- Pour your dressing over it and mix until evenly coated. Serve with a lime wedge and garnish with extra cilantro. Enjoy!