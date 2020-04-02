Watch This Video to Learn How to Make a Healthy, Zesty Vegan Bean Dip

Reach into your pantry for a can of black beans, chickpeas, and apple cider vinegar to make this healthy and delicious vegan bean dip. Since we are expecting warmer days ahead, this dip is the perfect snack to enjoy when you're in the mood for a refreshing bite. While you're working from home, slice some fresh vegetables like cucumbers, carrots, and celery or grab a bag of crunchy pita chips and enjoy them with this dip, which tastes far fresher than its storebought counterpart.

Recipe Developer: Sarah Thomas-Drawbaugh, @healthyishfoods

Prep Time: 15 Minutes

Total Time: 15 Minutes

Serves: 4 people

Why we love it: Black bean dip is easy to make especially since you probably have cans on cans of beans stored in your pantry right now. This recipe will take you 15 minutes to make and you will be happy you did so instead of buying a premade dip. You can leave it in the refrigerator for up to 2 days, although it's best enjoyed right away!

Health Benefits: Beans are notoriously packed with body nourishing protein and fiber, perfect for healthy digestion maintenance. Onions (both red and white) are packed with a dietary flavonoid called Quercetin. Quercetin is known for its anti-inflammatory properties and can even relieve allergy symptoms and prevent infection. Apple cider vinegar is known to have a variety of healthy properties, one of which is its antimicrobial element. Studies suggest that ACV can prevent the overgrowth of bad bacteria in our bodies. Additionally, it can help fight inflammation in our gut and support healthy digestion.

Make it for: A quick snack or a topping for your vegan taco night. Top the dip with fresh sliced avocados, scallions, lime, and cilantro.

Ingredients 1 cup canola oil can also use vegetable oil

1 cup apple cider vinegar

½ cup of organic cane sugar

1 cup black beans

1 cup chickpeas

1.5 cups sweet whole kernel corn

1 orange pepper

1 medium sweet onion

½ jalapeno Optional Toppings: Avocado

Fresh cilantro

Fresh-squeezed lime

Scallions