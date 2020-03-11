In light of the coronavirus outbreaks around the country, grocery store shelves have been wiped clean and many have stocked up in anticipation of staying in and eating at home for the next few weeks. A little bit of preparation is key to staying healthy and eating intentionally (as opposed to snacking on all the wrong foods) during this time of uncertainty.

Here, we break down some of the best non-perishable, versatile staples to stock up on, because strategic preparation will ensure you feel calm and give you some control in a seemingly uncontrollable situation. Still feeling the panic? Read up on the top foods to eat to ease anxiety here.

1. Beans, Canned and Dried

Legumes such as lentils, black beans, kidney beans and garbanzo beans (better known as chickpeas) pack a big protein punch, which means a little can go a long way to keep you full. They also have tons of antioxidants for immune support and can be used in a wealth of dishes including soups and salads and as the base for hummuses and patties. While some prefer the quality of taste that dried beans provide, they require time to soak, so also stock up on canned beans for occasions where you may need a quick bite.

2. Grains like Pasta, Rice and Oatmeal

Grains are a staple of any pantry, and non-perishables like pasta, rice and oatmeal can last for ages and are incredibly versatile ingredients in breakfasts, lunches, dinners and desserts, making them an ideal food to stock up on. They also will fill you up well and can make easy dishes in just minutes that can be refrigerated for days, such as overnight oatmeal, pasta salad or fried rice.

3. Green Tea

Green tea is one of our top immune-boosting foods to fight the coronavirus, and stocking up on green tea bags or matcha, which is a powdered, concentrated version of the drink, is a great way to up your Epigallocatechin Gallate, or ECGC intake, which helps to boost your immune system's defenses.

4. Frozen Fruits and Vegetables

Load up on bags of frozen fruits and vegetables, which last about one year in your freezer. Unlike canned vegetables, which require high heat during the canning process and, in general, have lower vitamin content than fresh fruits, frozen fruits generally keep their vitamin content because they are frozen at the peak of ripeness. There are exceptions to this because some frozen vegetables have to be blanched before freezing, which results in minor nutrient loss. There are also cases where frozen options contain a higher vitamin level, for example, frozen peas actually have greater levels of beta-carotene than both canned and fresh peas.

5. Nuts, Seeds and Dried Fruit

Stocking up on snacks is a good idea, so if quarantine becomes necessary you don't deplete your food staples reserved for meals. Seeds, nuts and dried fruits (ensure there is no added sugar) are a great way to keep yourself full and can be added to baked goods as a treat or on top of salads to add variety.

6. Root Vegetables

Root vegetables such as potatoes, yams, radishes, parsnips, beets, carrots, fennel and turnips can last for weeks in your refrigerator's produce drawer, and pack in tons of fiber, vitamins and minerals. They're great roasted, fried or baked and are easily added to soups, salads, tacos, grain bowls or served alone as a side dish.

7. Fermented and Pickled Foods

Fermented and pickled foods can last for a few months up to a couple of years. Sauerkraut, Kimchi, kombucha and pickled vegetables can improve gut health and boost immunity, so they're great options at a time where sickness abounds.