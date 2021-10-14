Watch the Game At LA’s All-Vegan Sports Bar

Sports, like food, can bring people together. That's the idea behind Jason Eisner's fun plant-based sports bar, Put Me In Coach, located in the Highland Park neighborhood of Los Angeles. While you don't have to be vegan to love it, you can eat anything you like at this place and know that it's completely plant-based.

It's not completely healthy, however, so when you grab a seat at the bar or on the patio, be prepared to leave your guilt in the car and go enjoy some classic pub-fare. Only these wings and fries are made over as plant-based versions. This is the place to root for the home team and enjoy some chili, wings, a beer, and an afternoon with friends.

Put Me In Coach opened this past summer with two outdoor patios and an indoor seating section with plenty of space so you and your pals will be able to enjoy your favorite games and not have to cheer and fist pump too close to other parties (if that's a concern). Sporting a menu of bar classics that are entirely plant-based, as well as local craft beer, boozy frozen concoctions, and everyone's pink favorite – frosé – this spot has brought new life to York Boulevard.

Put Me In Coach is not your usual lowlight sports bar: Its two patios and substantial indoor seating area allow tons of natural light, bringing a new feeling to the classic sports bar atmosphere. Eisner understands all aspects of what classically brings people into a sports bar, that being sports, of course, but also spending time with people you love.

The bright atmosphere allows for Put Me In Coach to fuel conversations about more than just the game on TV, although it doesn't stop those conversations either. Put Me In Coach is a place where the whole family, kids included, can get together and spend time with one another with good company and delicious vegan food.

Chef Richard Chang ensures that Put Me In Coach's menu is full of delicious options, with something for everyone. The menu has all your favorite bar food classics like burgers with regular or vegan chile cheese options, and sides such as crispy tater tots, a deliciously soft giant pretzel, and homemade Doritos, boneless wings, tacos, and more. The menu also boasts some options from across the globe including Asian street food like orange chicken and bibimbap.

The vegan ceviche is a highlight, made from deliciously fresh hearts of palm, and it's tangy and citrusy, just like the best non-vegan ceviche around. With a crispy tortilla on the side, add a little bit of ceviche on top, and there you have it, the perfect game day bite. What's the best thing to get at a baseball game? The pretzels, of course! At Put Me In Coach, the warm pretzel instantly transports you to the bleachers. Perfectly salted, with that chewy outer layer and soft inside, the side of mustard dipping sauce makes this order a home run.

For more great vegan restaurants in Los Angeles, check out The Beet's guide to eating plant-based in LA.