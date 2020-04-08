Tune in today to BET's Instagram page for their live #BETHOUSEPARTY at 1 pm EST to learn to cook a plant-based Caribbean Dirty Rice dish from Chef Ameera, a self-described "food alchemist" and chef to the stars.

Ameera is bringing you all the know-how to craft a light, healthy dish from the comfort of your home, just visit BET's Instagram page. Chef Ameera's star-studded client list includes Common, Demi Lovato, Diddy, Kelly Rowland, Martin Lawrence, French Montana, Stevie Wonder, and Rihanna. So you can serve this tonight, and tell your household this is a dish Rihanna would love!

Instagram / @ChefAmeera

In an Instagram post, Chef Ameera says that the rice dish will "raise your vibration [because] 80 percent of your immune system is located in your gut, so we are keeping this meal light as a feather and in harmony with nature⁣."

Check out Chef Ameera's Instagram stories, which showcase the full recipe so that you can follow along step-by-step. This dish features plant-based favorite Beyond Meat and a mix of good-for-you veggies like onion, green pepper, chillis and garlic.

#BETHOUSEPARTY Streams Every Weekday

BET's daily House Party segment is "designed to inspire, entertain, inform and empower our community" during the COVID-19 health crisis. Last week, #BETHOUSEPARTY hosted exclusive live content featuring guests like Kirk Franklin, DeVon Franklin, Erica Campbell, June Ambrose, Kim Kimble, Dr. Arabia Mollette, Dr. Alexea Gaffney, Jaquel Knight, Tobias Dorzon, Grillz & Granola, Tonya Rapley, Karl Kani and more. To keep up with the #BETHOUSEPARTY schedule and to join the party, visit their Instagram page @BET.