If you like your pizza with thick, fluffy dough, you’ll love these Sicilian Style Mini Pizzas.

To celebrate Pride Month, make these mini vegan pizzas with beautiful rainbow toppings. The key to a fluffy and airy dough packed with lots of bubbles is a long proofing time. Luckily, you can just let it rest in the corner to achieve this.

The dough texture and taste are best with white bread flour, but you can also use whole wheat or a gluten-free mix if you want it to be a bit healthier.

This recipe also works for larger pizzas, if you don’t want to make mini pies. You can make a large round pizza, or you can spread the dough on a baking tray to get a thick square pizza.

Top your pizza with your favorite store-bought or homemade pizza sauce, lots of vegan cheese, and rainbow veggies.

Red: Tomato, cherry tomato, sun-dried tomato, red bell pepper, red chili

Orange: Orange bell pepper, carrot, sweet potato, pumpkin, orange cherry tomato, pineapple,

Yellow: Yellow bell pepper, corn, yellow zucchini, yellow cauliflower, golden beet

Green: Zucchini, broccoli, jalapeno, green onion, asparagus, spinach, kale, fresh herbs

Blue/Purple: Eggplant, purple cabbage, red onion, purple potato, purple sweet potato, purple carrot

Pink: Kidney beans, purple cabbage, beetroot, candy beet

You can also decorate the mini pizzas with edible flowers, microgreens, seeds, and fresh herbs.

Prep time: 30 minutes

Proofing time: 26 hours

Cook time: 15 minutes

Vegan Sicilian Style Pizza

12 mini pizzas

Ingredients

2 cups / 250 g flour

1 tsp instant yeast

1/4 tsp salt

1 tbsp olive oil

1/2 - 2/3 cup of lukewarm water

3/4 cup pizza sauce

1/2 cup of grated vegan cheese

Toppings of your choice (see tips above)

Instructions

Combine flour, yeast, and salt in a bowl. Add olive oil and half a cup of water, and start to knead. Add more water, one tablespoon at a time, and keep kneading, until the dough comes together. Cover the bowl with a lid or plastic wrap, and let Cover and let rise for 18-24 hours. Rub your hands with oil, and divide the dough into 12 equal parts. Press and pull each part into a small circle. Be gentle, you want to keep as much air in the dough, as possible. Place mini pizzas on a baking sheet, cover with a plastic wrap, and let rise again for 2 hours. Right before baking, preheat the oven to 425F / 220C. Top pizzas with pizza sauce, cheese, and toppings of your choice. Bake pizzas for about 15 minutes, or until golden. Serve immediately or chilled with a dipping sauce.

Nutritionals (1 of 12 Mini Pizza with No Toppings)

Calories 107 | Total Fat 2.3g | Saturated Fat 0.3g | Cholesterol 0mg | Sodium 129mg | Total Carbohydrates 18.5g | Dietary Fiber 1.2g | Total Sugars 0.6g | Protein 2.9g | Calcium 15mg | Iron 1mg | Potassium 29mg