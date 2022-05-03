If there is one thing you should do this Mother’s Day, it's make these lemon ricotta pancakes. The flavors are tangy, vibrant, and just the right amount of zesty! They’ll be the talking point at any Sunday brunch gathering.

No dairy is necessary for the makings of the ricotta — just cashews! Blended together with lemon and a touch of salt, you're left with a creamy consistency that makes these pancakes tender and moist. Paired with a DIY soy “buttermilk,” each bite is fluffy, airy, and soft.

This recipe is also freezer-friendly, so feel free to make a double batch for delicious breakfasts all week long. For a more budget-friendly recipe, replace the cashews with sunflower seeds, which are surprisingly high in protein.

Serve these as-is, with dairy-free butter, coconut whip, maple syrup, powdered sugar, or whatever else you usually enjoy!

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Cost: $2.22 recipe | $0.22 pancake

Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

Serves 10

Ingredients

Cashew ricotta

1 cup raw cashews, soaked

2 tablespoons lemon juice

6 tablespoons water

¼ teaspoon salt

*Price for cashew ricotta is included below*

Pancakes

1 ¾ cups soy milk ($0.49)

¼ cup lemon juice ($0.36)

2 cups all-purpose flour ($0.16)

3 tablespoons cane sugar ($0.01)

1 tablespoon baking powder ($0.01)

¾ teaspoon salt ($0.01)

¼ cup aquafaba* ($0.02)

½ cup cashew ricotta cheese ($0.95)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract ($0.21)

1 tablespoon lemon zest

Serving optional

Maple syrup

Coconut whipped cream

Dairy-free butter

Orange slices

Powdered sugar

Instructions

Cashew ricotta

In a small blender, add the soaked and drained cashews, lemon juice, water, and salt. Blend on high until smooth, then transfer to a container and set aside.

Pancakes

Heat a griddle or large non-stick skillet up to medium-low. In a small bowl, combine the soy milk and lemon juice. Leave it to curdle. In a large bowl, whisk the flour, cane sugar, baking powder, and salt together. Make a well in the middle, then set aside. In the soy “buttermilk” bowl, add aquafaba, ½ cup of cashew ricotta, vanilla, and lemon zest, then combine well. Transfer this mixture into the well of dry ingredients, stirring until the batter is just combined (careful not to over mix). Using a 1/3 measuring cup, add batter to the well-greased griddle. Cook on the first side until bubbles are forming and the edges are turning light brown, about 2 minutes. Flip and cook on the second side for another 2 minutes, or until golden brown. Serve your lemon ricotta pancakes while warm with maple syrup, vegan butter, orange slices, powdered sugar, blueberry syrup, coconut whip, etc. Enjoy!

Notes

*Aquafaba is the cooking water from homemade chickpeas or the brine from a can of chickpeas.

Ensure you use soy milk to create the “buttermilk” as other plant-based milks don’t seem to work as well.

Save the leftover cashew ricotta for another pancake recipe, lasagna, etc.

attachment-Lemon Ricotta Pancakes 03 loading...

Nutrition: 1 of 10 servings

Calories 157 | Total Fat 3.7g | Saturated Fat 0.6g | Cholesterol 0mg | Sodium 396.4mg | Total Carbohydrates 26.4g | Dietary Fiber 1.5g | Total Sugars 4.6g | Protein 5.0g | Calcium 134.2mg | Iron 2.0mg | Potassium 124.9mg |