This City is Hosting a Vegan Festival for the Queen’s Jubilee

Celebrating 70 years as the British monarch, Queen Elizabeth’s historic Platinum Jubliee will occur across the British Commonwealth this weekend. Is it vegan eating that helped the Queen remain in good health for the last seven decades? Unfortunately no, but the British citizens have leaned into sustainable plant-based eating. Currently, 34 percent of British consumers intend to switch to a fully vegan diet. So, to celebrate the Queen’s historic Jubilee, the city of Bath is hosting a vegan food festival to cater to the growing vegan Brits.

This weekend, Bath’s vegan food festival will be complete with 80 pop-ups selling food, fashion products, pet products, and other plant-based products. The celebration will showcase the potential of plant-based living while also celebrating the Queen’s milestone achievement. The festival will kick off on June 4 – the third day of the Platinum Jubilee. Even though this is not the city’s first plant-based festival, his vegan food festival will be the biggest plant-based food festival the city has hosted.

Celebrating Vegan Living

Bath’s vegan food festival will host a wide variety of plant-based businesses, promoting sustainable living on a scale the city’s never seen before. The Italian artisan patisserie and bakery Vegan Sweet Tooth London will set up a shop to provide festivalgoers with sweet treats. For savory eats, the festival is also inviting Greek Vegan Deli, Mel’s Tropical Kitchen, The Pie Box, and There’s No Catch – the vegan brand famous for its fishless fish & chips.

“I’m really looking forward to the Bath Vegan Festival, which is set to be even bigger and better than last year’s,” Organizer Victoria Bryceson said. “We received so much positive feedback last year and there is now so much demand that this festival is becoming a sell-out event. I think it’s partly because people really love the friendly atmosphere. The wonderful thing about the event is that it’s for everyone whatever your lifestyle.

“Just come along and bring your friends for a great, fun day out. You’ll have everything you need there, whether you’re looking for some retail therapy, some ‘me’ time, precious family time, or just a lovely meal out with some friends.”

The festival will also invite several non-profits and local charities to the event including Avon Wildlife Trust, Viva!, and Miracle’s Mission – an animal welfare organization working with sick, injured, and disabled animals worldwide. The Bath Vegan Festival aims to help these non-profits raise funds with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the animal welfare charities.

The Bath Vegan Festival will take place on Saturday, June 4 from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The tickets will range from general admission to VIP and can be purchased on Eventbrite. The VIP ticket will come with a special package filled with vegan products from participating businesses.

New Vegan Festivals in the US

Last month, The Cruel World music festival in Pasadena, California hosted a full vegan and vegetarian event, marking the first time a major music festival in the United States offered exclusively plant-based options. The event hosted 10 vegan vendors alongside 20 vegetarian food service providers, delivering guests more plant-based food than any other festival.

The Cruel World music festival closely followed Coachella’s long-awaited return. The major music festival – known to kick off the festival season – returned with a remarkably plant-based lineup. Once Nic Adler of Monty’s Good Burger took over as the two-weekend music festival’s Culinary Director, Coachella significantly improved its plant-based selections by inviting over 20 vegan-friendly vendors to help feed the concertgoers.

For more plant-based happenings, visit The Beet's News articles.