A coconut bundt cake is the perfect dessert to serve on a special occasion such as Easter, a graduation party, or a Springtime get-together with loved ones. In this easy vegan recipe, you'll just need ten minutes to prep the cake and then get to sit back because the rest of the cooking time is spent when the cake is baking.

The dairy-free, egg-free cake is fluffy and light and the coconut shreds add a zesty, sweet finish.

The main ingredients include coconut cream, apple cider vinegar, vegan butter, and unsweetened applesauce as an egg replacement. The coconut milk, vanilla extract, coconut extract, coconut shreds, and powdered sugar will go into a rich icing that you'll drizzle on top of your masterpiece.

The beauty of bundt cakes is that they're a perfect centerpiece for your dining room table or picnic party. For added elegance, serve the bundt cake on a cake stand with a glass dome or evenly slice it and display it on an oval platter as finger food.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Bake time: 60 minutes

Vegan Coconut Bundt Cake

Serves 10-12

Ingredients

1 can (398 mL) heavy coconut cream, room temperature

2 tsp apple cider vinegar

3 ½ cups (480 g) of all-purpose flour

1 tbsp baking powder

1/2 tsp baking soda

1 ½ cups (300 g) organic granulated sugar

1/2 cup (113 g) salted vegan butter, room temperature

3/4 cup (180 g) unsweetened applesauce, room temperature

2 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp coconut extract

1 cup (90 g) coconut shreds, unsweetened

2 cups powdered sugar

¼ cup coconut milk

Coconut shreds for topping

Instructions

Prep: Preheat the oven to 350°F and grease a 10-cup bundt pan with oil. Set aside. Mix together the coconut cream and apple cider vinegar together in a bowl. Set aside. Whisk the dry ingredients: Whisk together just the flour, baking soda, and baking powder in a medium bowl. Set aside. Make the batter: In a large bowl with a hand mixer or in a stand mixer with a paddle attachment, cream together the vegan butter and sugar until the sugar dissolves into the butter, about 3 minutes. Scrape down the sides as needed. Add in the unsweetened applesauce, vanilla, and coconut extract, and continue to mix again until combined, scraping down the bowl as needed. Add in the flour mixture followed by the coconut cream and coconut shreds, and continue to mix until the flour mixture is just incorporated, being careful not to over mix. Bake: Pour the cake batter into the bundt cake pan and place the pan into the oven to bake for 58-60 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean. Cool: Let the cakes cool in the pan for 10 minutes, then carefully flip the cake to a drying rack to cool completely before frosting. Make the glaze: When ready to glaze, whisk together the powdered sugar and coconut milk until completely combined. Pour the glaze on top of the coconut cake, and top with shredded coconut. Serve: Slice and serve!

