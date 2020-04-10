Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Pledges $1 Billion to Coronavirus Relief

With every day, more and more high-profile celebrities, influencers and CEOs contribute to the fight against the coronavirus. As this continues to be a trying time for us all, it's encouraging to see those who can make a difference, like Leonardo Dicaprio and Jeff Bezos, stepping up to the plate.

The latest contribution which is also one of the largest comes from Jack Dorsey, CEO and Founder of Twitter and Square, who plans to donate about 28% of his wealth to help fight the pandemic. It was only natural that Dorsey announced his massive donation on his own platform. Dorsey tweeted, "I'm moving $1B of my Square equity (~28% of my wealth) to #start small LLC to fund global COVID-19 relief."

Many questioned why just pull his equity from Square but his answer is straightforward: He has more equity in Square. The equity will be moved to Dorsey's Start Small LLC which is entirely focused on charitable donations.

Coronavirus is Start Small's focus for right now. Dorsey tweeted, "After we disarm the pandemic, the focus will shift to girl's health and education, and UBI." Though it is not certain how much of the 1 billion will go to the COVID-19 relief overall, he plans to be transparent about where the money exactly goes.

You can track the #startsmall LLC donations literally on a google doc. I wasn't the only one curious about checking this doc out. It took me a few tries and error messages before I was able to see it myself. As of April 2nd, Dorsey has donated $100,000 to America's Food Fund which provides those affected by the pandemic money for meals. According to his google doc, the #startsmall initiative still has $1,201,110,704.00 left to donate.

We commend not only his huge pledge to fight the coronavirus, but also the goals he has set to help the health and education of girls as well as the Universal Basic Income. Its contributions like Jack Dorsey's that will help give those affected by the virus a little comfort in harder times.