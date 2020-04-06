Bezos Gives $100 Million, Cardi B Donates Vegans Meals. Want to Help?

Earlier this week, Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio and Laurene Powell Jobs, widow of Steve Jobs, came together to launch America's Food Fund, an organization that donates meals to those in need during the Coronavirus pandemic. They have raised over $13 million on the GoFundMe Page and Oprah Winfrey added a generous donation of $1 million to the fundraising efforts, calling it "the central place to go if you really want to do something."

During this uncertain time, donations of medical equipment, meals, and support to organizations like America's Food Fund have been rapidly growing for COVID-19 relief. Just to name a few: Cardi B donated 200,000 vegan meals to feed New York City health care workers in the eye of the storm, Kyrie Irving donated 200,000 Beyond Burgers to New York Food Banks, and Kylie Jenner donated $1 million to Los Angeles hospitals.

There are millions of Americans relying on food banks and support from others to get the help they need, Jeff Bezos showed his support by donating $100 million to Feeding America, a nationwide organization with a network of more than 200 food banks and is the largest food delivery nonprofit in America. The Amazon founder's gift is the largest single donation in the organization's history.

“Even in ordinary times, food insecurity in American households is an important problem, and unfortunately COVID-19 is amplifying that stress significantly,” Bezos wrote in his Instagram post announcing the enormous donation. In addition to his gift, Besoz said Amazon is working to provide swift delivery of high-demand products like cleaning supplies, and hand sanitizer and other critical items to their customers.

How Can You Help?

We fully recognize and understand that it's a difficult time to give donations and organizations like America's Food Fund appreciates and is grateful for any amount, so don't be intimidated by these large donations—every little bit helps! So, while you're sitting at home wondering how you can help others in need without physically getting in harm's way, know that any donation makes a difference. You can start by donating canned goods to your local food pantry while taking safety precautions when leaving your house.

First, in the efforts to thank, doctors, nurses, and anyone in the medical industry for their hard work, any size donation such as food, clothes, hygiene products, and medical resources are appreciated at any hospital. In addition, popular charities such as World Central Kitchen is a nationwide organization that provides food and resources to those in need. You can join Jeff Bezos and others by donating to Feeding America, the largest hunger-relief organization, helping to feed more than 40 million Americas each year through food banks. Or, donate to America's Food Fund on the GoFundMe page to provide food banks with food and those in need of these meals. Together we can donate and practice safety measures to stay healthy and support others.