Meatless Mondays have become a ritual in millions of households across 40 countries since it was first introduced during World War I and then again by Sir Paul McCartney in 2003. One reason for its popularity is that rather than cutting out meat all at once, eating plant-based for one day a week is easy, practical, and a step in the right direction. Whether you want to start Meatless Mondays in your house or are in dire need of a few fresh meatless recipe ideas, we've got you covered.

We're giving away the Monday recipes from Day 1 of the VegStart Diet, so you can enjoy a meatless day today, for free. Meatless Mondays are made easier with plant-based alternatives from some of our favorite companies like Gardein and Quorn. When you go meatless you are on-trend: Sales of meatless alternative foods rose 35% throughout the COVID crisis, revealing plant-based alternatives' skyrocketing popularity.

Meatless Mondays aren't just about ditching real meat for fake meat but also about adding more whole foods and plant-based foods into your diet with creative, delicious recipes. These healthy recipes from The VegStart Diet are exactly what you need to kickstart your Meatless Mondays today. For the full 14-day meal plan of diet recipes please sign up here.

The VegStart Diet is The Beet's ultimate guide to losing weight and keeping it off on a plant-based diet. If you love to kickstart your morning with a protein-packed breakfast and end your day with a healthy burrito bowl, these four recipes are for you. Make these good-for-you recipes on repeat and Meatless Monday may turn into a full week of meatless eating.

Exclusive: Day one recipes from The VegStart Diet.

Breakfast: Triple Berry Protein Bowl Serves 1 Total Time: 10 Minutes Ingredients ½ cup Strawberries (sliced)

½ cup Blueberries

½ cup Blackberries

1 tbsp Almond Butter

2 tbsp Hemp Seeds

2 tbsp Pumpkin Seeds

½ cup Unsweetened Almond Milk Instructions Wash berries and place in a bowl(s). Sprinkle berries with hemp seeds and pumpkin seeds. Top with almond butter and pour almond milk over top. Enjoy!

Lunch: Roasted Carrot and White Bean Soup Serves 4

Total Time: 1 hour Ingredients 18 Carrot (medium, peeled and roughly chopped)

1 tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil (divided) Yellow Onion (medium, diced)

3 stalks Celery (chopped)

4 Garlic (cloves, minced)

4 cups Organic Vegetable Broth

2 1/1 cups White Navy Beans (cooked, drained and rinsed)

1 tsp Turmeric

1/4 cup Tahini

1/2 Lemon (juiced) Instructions Preheat your oven to 375oF (191oC) and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large bowl, toss the chopped carrots with half of the olive oil. Spread them over the baking sheet and roast for 40 minutes, tossing halfway through cooking. In a large pot, heat the rest of the olive oil. Add the onion and celery, cook for 7-10 minutes or until softened. Then add the garlic and cook for 2 to 3 more minutes. Add the roasted carrots, vegetable broth, white beans, turmeric, and tahini into the pot. Use an immersion blender to puree until completely smooth. Add lemon juice and salt and pepper to taste. Divide between bowls and enjoy!

Snack: Cherries and Pumpkin Seeds Serves 1

Total Time: 5 minutes Ingredients 1/2 cup Cherries

1/4 cup Pumpkin Seeds Instructions Combine ingredients into the snack box. Enjoy!

Dinner: Quinoa Tofu Burrito Bowl Serves 1 Total Time: 35 minutes Ingredients 1/4 cup Quinoa (uncooked)

2 oz Tofu (extra firm, crumbled)

1 1/2 tsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 1/4 tsp Chili Powder

3/4 tsp Cumin

1/2 tsp Oregano

1/2 tsp Garlic Powder

1/4 tsp Sea Salt

1/2 cup Organic Salsa (divided)

1 1/2 tsp Lime Juice

1/2 tsp Nutritional Yeast

1/2 Red Bell Pepper (sliced)

1/4 head Romaine Hearts (chopped)

1/2 cup Black Beans (cooked)

1/4 Avocado (diced) Instructions Cook quinoa according to package directions. Meanwhile, in a dry non-stick skillet over medium heat add the crumbled tofu. Cook, stirring often, until just golden brown, about 8 to 10 minutes. Transfer the tofu to a dish and set aside. Add the oil to the pan followed by the cooked quinoa, chili powder, cumin, oregano, garlic powder and salt. Stir to combine. Add to tofu and quinoa mixture. Spread the quinoa and tofu mixture into a flat even lay in the pan and let caramelize for 3 to 4 minutes before stirring and flattening again until quinoa is slightly crispy. Season with additional salt or lime juice if needed. Transfer the quinoa mixture to a dish and set aside. To assemble the burrito bowl, divide the quinoa mixture, red peppers, romaine, black beans, and avocado between bowls. Top with remaining salsa and enjoy!

For more healthy and delicious plant-based recipes, check out The VegStart Diet. For more information on the easiest way to lose weight click here.