The Famous Dodger Dog is Now Plant-Based and Available Nationwide

Here's more good news for plant-based baseball fans: The iconic Dodger Dog is now available at the LA Dodger Stadium and is totally meat-free. The vegan version of the popular stadium concession comes from a partnership with Field Roast Grain Co, as part of a multi-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers to develop and release this Signature Stadium Dog. The new dog is made with brown rice, peas, and fava bean protein. The company mimics the flavor of the conventional Dodger Dog by double smoking it with hardwood wood chips and combining steam and dry heat to cook it.

“Our fans are increasingly looking for high-quality and delicious plant-based options, and we are excited to add Field Roast’s products to our enhanced Dodger Stadium concession lineup,” Dodgers Vice President of Global Partnerships Corey Norkin said.

The vegan Dodger Dog can be purchased at select locations around the stadium and can be topped with any of the normal toppings to bring ballgame lovers the fullest stadium experience. The Dodger Stadium has provided plant-based foods in the past such as the Beyond Sausage hot dog. This partnership, however, marks the first time the LA Dodgers became directly linked to the plant-based option, recognizing the new hot dog as the Official Plant-Based Dodger Dog.

“The Dodger Dog is one of the most iconic hot dogs in America, so we’re excited to offer a plant-based version that’s just as crave-worthy,” President of Field Roast’s parent company Greenleaf Foods Dan Curtin said. “Field Road is proud to partner with the Dodger organization to bring the Signature Stadium Dog to Dodger Nation and we know that it will quickly amass its own league of loyal fans.”

The Dodgers Dog is available to everyone, even if you cannot make it to Los Angeles for a Dodger game because Field Roast rolled out the new Signature Stadium Dogs in stores nationwide this April. The veggie dogs come in six-packs alongside a plant-based alternative beef hot dog.

Field Roast also debuted its new plant-based hot dog at 19 Wienershcitzel trial locations. The largest hot dog chain is located across California, Texas, and New Mexico, and will try the new vegan hot dog to review customer reactions. The plant-based hot dog will be used in three menu options including the Backyard Veggie Dog with American cheese, a pickle spear, tomato, ketchup, and mustard, the Chicago Veggie Dog with a pickle spear, tomato, sport peppers, onions, mustard, celery salt, and relish, and the Barbeque Veggie Dog with a pickle spear, onions, and a signature barbeque sauce.

Plant-Based options continue to take over at stadium nationwide. As more ballgame fans demand plant-based options, stadiums across the US have started to diversify their concession options. Beyond the plant-based hot dog, Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois, and Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas have debuted oat milk-based soft serve. The offerings only keep rising with more fields recognizing the need to cater to plant-based visitors. The Beet compiled a list of the best vegan ballparks across the country so that you can plan your next game day location.